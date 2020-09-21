Hudson boys cross country continues early season domination

It can be tough to gauge how Hudson stacks up against other boys cross country teams in the district and at the state level because the Explorers are competing just in league dual meets this season.

So far, the Explorers don’t have a blemish – as expected.

More importantly, head coach Mark McConnell can have his runners concentrate on specific training and their own pace and obviously focus on times.

Make no mistake about it – while Hudson isn’t competing in the large meets on Saturdays, McConnell is monitoring their times and their progress.

Hudson easily beat North Royalton 15-50 in a Suburban League National Conference meet Sept. 19 at home.

McConnell was pleased overall and has been this fall.

“I am very happy with how the boys are doing,” remarked McConnell. “They are racing and training very well given the current circumstances.”

Jack Root led the Explorers against the Bears by winning with a clocking of 16 minutes and 39.0 seconds.

Root was supported by teammates in the top five finishes in the race.

Elliot Durkee was second overall with a time of 16:41.

Running third was Titan Casey, who registered a time of 16:57, followed by Gabe Shale, who ran fourth in 17:04, and Drew Hartline, who was fifth at 17:41.

These Explorers beat the Bears’ first finisher, Austin Kling, who was timed at 17:45.

Strong grouping was evident for Hudson. Right behind Kling was Hudson’s Daniel Bell, who was clocked at 17:47.

“Our boys like staying together during racing and that has made us very strong and tough to beat,” emphasized McConnell.

“I think our team is stacking up really well against the league so far,” added the coach. “It is hard to figure how we look compared to the rest of the state until we run some invitationals which we will hopefully get to do at the postseason next month.”

“However, we should do very well when we get the chance,” said McConnell, whose club runs at Cuyahoga Falls Sept. 26 and hosts Stow-Munroe Falls Oct. 3 in league action.

Colin LeVan finished eighth overall with a time of 17:50, followed by Kyle Papczun 17:59, Alex Zito 18:06, Mack Daberko 18:11, and Abe Goldslager, who crossed in 18:16