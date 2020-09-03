Tallmadge girls cross country struggles in match with Aurora

Roger Gordon

Correspondent

It was an improvement from the first meet, but not nearly enough.

The Tallmadge girls cross country team lost 20-39 at Suburban League American Conference rival Aurora Sept. 2 to drop to 0-2 overall and 0-2 in the conference.

“We had a lot of kids who improved on their times from the first meet against Revere, but our first meet it was 85 degrees, super-hot, so you’d expect times to improve,” head coach Jeremy Huth said. “But we have veteran runners who ran very competitively last year at the state meet just not step up.”

Tallmadge junior Ana Crangle won the meet with a time of 21:18.

“Ana led from the start to the finish, which is always very difficult to do,” said Huth. “Two girls from Aurora were chasing her the entire time. The great thing about Ana’s race was that she was able to put distance on them. She actually extended her lead throughout the race.”

Freshman Cara Basso finished seventh, and her classmate Sydney Becks placed eighth.

“As a freshman, Cara is definitely stepping up and contributing to the team,” the coach said. “She probably didn’t have her best race, though. She was definitely exhausted by the end. I know she ran hard and left it all out on the course.

“That was the best race Sydney has had this season. A number three girl on the team is definitely an accomplishment. This is her first year ever running cross country, and she competed the entire race.”

According to Huth, his team is struggling right now.

“The girls are aware this is a different team from last year, but our mentality is we need to continue to work like we did last year, and that’s coming to practice every day and working as hard as we can," Huth said.

Tallmadge is scheduled to run at Woodridge Sept. 8 at 4:30 p.m.