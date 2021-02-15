Young Twinsburg bowlers struggle at sectionals

Steve Batko

Correspondent

Post-season bowling kicked off and the young Twinsburg boys and girls programs had several highlights as pressure-packed tournament action heated up.

Head coach Anthony Byrd realizes his program is very young as many of the Tigers did make their post season debut.

“Both of our varsity teams have struggled this season,” said Byrd.

Twinsburg competed in the Division I sectional at Canfield’s Amron Lanes. Girls action came Thursday and boys’ tourney Saturday. Three boys and girls teams advanced to the Division District Championships.

Twinsburg had some solid performances.

In boys’ action in Canfield, Twinsburg placed 10th out of 12 schools with a 3,282 total score and a regulation tally of 2,354.

Nordonia (4,222), Stow-Munroe Falls (4,165), and Boardman (4,119) earned the district team berths.

“We looked forward to the challenge and the competition of the sectional tournament,” stated Byrd of the learning session.

Senior Kameron East led Twinsburg as he placed 16th overall in the tourney with a total of 599, including games of 202, 185, and 212.

Junior Tyson Jacobs made his post season debut and rolled a 530 total. He had games of 173, 166, and 191 to place 30th overall while sophomore Jaylen Bogarty was 34th with a 509.

“Tyson is our top newcomer who comes from a family of bowlers,” said Byrd. “His dad continues to bowl in competitive leagues and his uncle is the assistant bowling coach at Bedford. He has been a welcomed addition and continues to improve weekly.”

Twinsburg’s boys have a nice mix of experience and youth.

“The boys continue to be led by Kameron (East), who is having an excellent season and who the team leans heavy on for support,” offered Byrd.

Bogarty rolled a 196 game after his first game of 167.

“Jaylen Bogarty continues to improve and is challenging Kameron for the team anchor position,” Byrd said. “Sophomore Ethan Wimsett has improved the most in just his second year on the team with a 27-pin increase compared to last season.”

Freshman Colleen Harney paced the girl’s squad.

“Colleen actually finished in 22nd place at the sectional tournament with a 462 series,” said Byrd.

Twinsburg placed 11th with a regulation total of 1,742 and a team total of 2,340.

Boardman (4,079), Kent Roosevelt (3,521) and Warren Harding (3,404) advanced to district action.

Harney had games of 188, 158, and 116 in Canfield.

“Colleen has proven she is a fast learner as her scores continue to increase,” noted Byrd.

For the girls at sectionals, junior Abbi Dines had a 364 series with a high game of 147.

Senior Jordan Nudelman posted a total of 348 with a fantastic game one of 145.

“Our Lady Tigers are very young with only two returners from last years’ team,” declared Byrd.

“Abbi Dines continues to improve her understanding of the game and recently upgraded her bowling equipment as she continues to grow in the sport. Jordan Nudelman has increased her average by 14 pins since last season in just her second year on the team.”

Freshman Chloe Gibson (293) had her post season debut and had a 132 high game while sophomore Allison O’Brien (275) also competed for the Tigers.

“We have five regular season matches left to make up,” said Byrd.

Twinsburg meets Bedford Feb. 17, Tallmadge Feb. 18, and North Royalton Feb. 19. The Tigers finish the season Feb. 24 against Solon and against Brecksville Feb. 26.

“The guys have struggled to bowl complete matches as we have been in some close matches right up until the last baker game and then the wheels sort of come off,” said Byrd. “We still have a way to go in learning to deal with pressure situations and having confidence in ourselves that when it’s our time on the approach we can roll strikes or make spares.”

Twinsburg had a battle Feb. 8 against Wadsworth.

The boys (2-9 in all meets) lost a close battle to Wadsworth 2,065-2,024 and the girls (1-8) fell 1,743-1,418 to the Grizzlies.