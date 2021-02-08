Twinsburg bowlers show potential on Senior Night

Steve Batko

Correspondent

That sense of urgency can become really sudden when you are a high school senior.

Twinsburg’s bowling program celebrated their veteran performers on Senior Night as the youthful Tigers look to improve as the sectional meets are coming up quickly.

After the Senior Night match against Brunswick, Twinsburg hosted a strong Kent Roosevelt squad and despite losses to the Tigers on both boys and girls side, there were some good performances.

Prepping for sectional action, senior Kameron East showed why he may have an improved post season this winter for Twinsburg.

East was outstanding against the Rough Riders as he registered the high series and the high game against a talented Kent squad Friday.

With a game of 248, East had the high game as edged Kent standout Chris LeSueur, who was at 247.

Having to go against two of the league’s better players, East also had the high series with a 462 to finish ahead of Matt Richards, another stellar Rough Rider. Richards finished with a series of 455.

Kent finished 8-4 in the strong Suburban League with the 2,576-2,150 victory over Twinsburg (2-8).

The Kent girls won 1,893-1,440 over the young Tigers to finish 10-0 and capture the league championship.

Twinsburg’s girls’ squad is gaining experience this season under the guidance of eight-year head coach Anthony Byrd. Twinsburg is 1-7 overall.

Byrd saw his boys squad post a win over Solon 1,966-1,821 on Wednesday in a match that included Stow-Munroe Falls (2,362).

In girls’ action, the Tigers rolled a 1,347 against Solon (1,923) and Stow (1,652).

Tournament play is here as the girls’ sectional tournament is set for Feb. 12 while the boys’ sectional tourney is for Feb. 14 as individual district berth will be on the line.

This winter Twinsburg will compete in the Division I sectional for Mahoning, Trumbull and Portage counties at Canfield’s Amron Lanes. Girls action starts at 9 a.m. on Thursday and the Saturday boys’ tourney will roll off at 9 a.m.

In all, three boys and girls teams will advance to the Division District Championships. The boys district will be Feb. 21 at Akron’s Stonehedge Lanes and the girls district is set for Feb. 22 at Freeway Lanes in Warren.

Twinsburg honored the program’s senior student athletes for their dedication on Senior Night against Brunswick on Feb. 1.

The Lady Tigers produced a good team score of 1,424 against Brunswick (1,880). The Brunswick boys also were victorious 2,286-2,126.