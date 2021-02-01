Twinsburg bowling hopes to get rolling in late season

Steve Batko

Correspondent

Eighth-year Tiger head coach Anthony Byrd is hoping to allow his youthful boys and girls bowling teams to gain experience for the future and look to have a post season this winter.

Twinsburg has some boys and girls returnees back from last year when the girls were 5-9 overall last season and 3-8 in the Suburban League. The boys were 4-7 in the league and 4-10 overall.

Facing scheduling changes after a delayed start, the Tigers are hoping to gain some consistency.

Returning for the girls are junior Abbi Dines and senior Jordan Nudelman.

Back for Byrd’s boys’ squad are senior Kameron East, senior Brody Markovitz, and sophomore Jaylen Bogarty.

This season the boys are 1-5 overall after a 2,407-2,057 loss to Cuyahoga Falls Jan. 29.

The boys did manage a victory over Barberton 2,059-1,578. In a loss to Nordonia, Twinsburg rolled a solid team score of 2,153.

East made honorable mention All-Suburban League a year ago as he had a 206.6 average.

Bogarty posted an average of 170.3 in 2019 for the Tigers.

According to Byrd, top newcomers for the boys are junior Tyson Jacobs and sophomore John Larson.

The girls’ top newcomer, according to Byrd, is freshman Colleen Harney.

Twinsburg’s girls are 1-3 and rolled a 1,440 in a recent loss to a quality Hudson squad.

To open the season, Byrd saw his Tigers respond with a victory over Barberton 1,338-1,276.

Last year, the Tiger teams competed at the deep Division I sectional tournament at Roseland Lanes in Oakwood. The girls placed 10th overall and the boys, 12th, respectively.

This season’s sectional tournament for the girls is slated for Feb. 12 and the boys sectional is scheduled for Feb. 14.