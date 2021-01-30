Nordonia boys bowling shows off depth vs. Stow

STOW — For much of the last decade, Nordonia and Stow-Munroe Falls bowling have rolled their way toward the pinnacle of Ohio high school bowling.

When the two Suburban League rivals met Friday at Sto-Kent Family Entertainment, one thing was clear.

The Knight boys have designs on another run to the state tournament.

The Nordonia boys showed off their team depth, cruising to a 2,836-2,437 win over the Bulldogs to remain undefeated this winter.

In the girls match, Stow was the dominant team, scoring a 2,076-1,778 win over the Knights.

Knights boys coach Ty Lachowski noted his squad has been locked in for much of the winter.

"Our team is pretty good this season," he said. "We've been able to get everyone going at the same time. Usually, when one guy has a bad day, the others are able to pick him up."

Nordonia (12-0) seized control of the match in game one, as all five Knight bowlers broke the 200-pin barrier, giving Nordonia a 1,114-970 lead after one.

"It's always good when you can roll 1,144 to start," Lachowski said, noting the Knights don't have any seniors on their roster.

Stow boys coach Kevin Gates noted his team didn't play poorly, but the Knights were on another level.

"Nordonia is a great team," Gates said. "We were just coming back from a couple of weeks off due to COVID, so it was tough for us."

Nordonia won game two 1,088-912 to take a 2,232-1,887 lead heading to the Baker games. The Knights kept rolling, winning the three Baker games 215-198, 190-184 and 199-173.

Individually, Nordonia veteran Kyle Drazil had the high series of the match with a 471 (226-245), but he had plenty of help.

Mark Huscey had a 467 series (248-219), Ben Juriga had a 446 (206-240) and Bryce Lewin had a 445 (260-185) for the Knights, along with games of 204 from Evan Toronski and 199 from RJ Lewis.

However, Nordonia did not claim the high game of the match, as Stow's top bowler Nolan Snowberger rolled a 264 in game one. Snowberger led Stow (4-3) with a 456 series.

"He kept us in as long as he could," Gates said of Snowberger. "You can't beat a team with five good guys with one good guy."

Meanwhile, Stow girls coach John Martin said his team (5-1) appears to be peaking at the right time.

"We had four freshman come in here at the beginning of the season," Martin said. "Everyone has been contributing. It's the same thing every year for us. Our goal is to get to states. Our sectional is pretty difficult this year."

The Stow girls were in command throughout the match, leading 734-614 after one game and 1,582-1,340 heading into the Baker games.

Stow then won the first two Baker games 198-174 and 169-129 before Martin shuffled his lineup, allowing the Knights to win the final Baker game 135-127.

Martin chose to sit veteran Jessica Lawrence out of the first game, but saw Kelsey Jacobsen step up with one of her best performance of the season.

Jacobsen had the high game (232) and high series (445) of the match.

"Kelsey has the ability to be that kind of bowler all the time," Martin said. "Once she gets out of her head and just lets it roll, she's as good as anyone."

Lawrence scored Stow's other game over 200 with 203 in game two. The Bulldogs also got a 326 series (156-169) from Cass McGhee.

Nordonia girls coach Larry Strimple noted there wasn't much the Knights (6-4) could do but move on.

"It wasn't pretty," he said. "They missed a lot of spares and weren't able to put things together. This was the end of a busy week, so they're probably tired. It's not what I wanted to see."

Nordonia did not have any games over 200. The Knights were led by Kolbey Lewin with a 332 series (143-189).