Nordonia girls bowling looks to spare its way to success

Roger Gordon

Correspodent

According to sixth-year head coach Larry Strimple, the key for his Nordonia girls bowling team this season will spare shooting.

“The girls have to make their spares,” he said. “Strikes will come, but spare shooting is key to winning matches. The girls have been working real hard. We’ve thrown in some extra practices. They’re doing real well.

“Overall, the team is pretty strong, solid. The girls are not overly high scoring, but the team is as consistent as hell. It should be a good year for us.”

Strimple will try to withstand the loss of three seniors to graduation.

“Last year we had an above-average season for us,” he said. “We finished first in one tournament and had a bunch of top-five finishes in some other tournaments.”

Leading the for the Knights will be seniors Alayah Davis and Olivia Carpenter and junior Julia Frost.

“Alayah is very coachable and should have a good season,” said Strimple. “She’s also very strong as far as picking up spares and so on and so forth. She’s very good at that.

“Olivia is one of our more consistent bowlers, very accurate with spare shooting. She bounced between JV and varsity last year. This year she’ll be on the varsity team most of the time. She’s going to have a good year.

“Julia has come a long way. She’s actually hooking the ball way better than she has in years past. She obviously spent some time in the bowling alleys over the summer. She’s bowling really strong.”

Three other team members who will be crucial to Nordonia’s success are junior Maddie Cormier, sophomore Hailey Whitten and freshman Kolbey Lewin.

“Maddie has come a long way,” the coach said. “She has some new equipment that’s going to help her out this year. Her new equipment is actually hooking a little bit more than she’s used to, so she’s going to be really strong when it comes to heavier oil when we get down towards the end of the season. Maddie bowled a little bit of varsity last year but will pretty much be on the varsity team this season.

“Hailey is coming up strong. She’s doing real well. He spare shooting has become mentally better, so she’s going to have a good year.

“Kolbey has some good potential. She’s bowling extremely well and has had some of the higher scores on the team. She’s doing great.”

Strimple believes his team can qualify for the state tournament.

“We have to get by sectionals and districts first,” he said. “I definitely believe we can do that. We need to be more consistent and have better spare shooting.”

Nordonia opened the season with a 1,244-1,031 win against National Conference rival Wadsworth at Colony Lanes.

The Knights lost 2,009-1,884 to Suburban League crossover rival Kent Roosevelt at Kent Lanes. They also finished 11th out of 12 teams at the Ohio Invitational State “Kick-Off” Tournament in Columbus.