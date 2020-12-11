Nordonia boys bowling looks to remain among state's elite

Roger Gordon

Correspondent

Two returners from a strong team last year and a talented junior varsity team a year ago will combine for a good prospectus for the Nordonia boys bowling team this season, according to fourth-year head coach Ty Lachowski.

“We have a real good team,” said Lachowski, whose team last season finished 11-2 overall and 10-2 in the Suburban League National Conference.

“We qualified for the state tournament last year, and our JV team was undefeated in the conference. I believe that this year’s team has a lot of ability to repeat and get back to states.”

Leading the way for the Knights will be junior captain Kyle Drazil and sophomore Bryce Lewin. Both had average scores that were around 200 last year.

“Kyle has a very good attitude towards the game. His work ethic is excellent, and that’s what makes him good,” Lachowski said. “He’s always trying to better himself through practice.

“Bryce is just like Kyle. He’s a hard worker, he’s always working on his game. He’s always working to better.”

Two newcomers to the varsity team will be juniors Evan Toronski and Mark Hupcey.

“Evan has been with me since he was a freshman,” said Lachowski. “He actually bowled a lot of varsity when he was a freshman. He works hard on his game. He, like a lot of these kids, has that drive to be better every day. Mark actually led the JV team last year with an average in the 220s.”

Also new to the varsity squad will be junior Ben Jurija and freshman Kyan Freyhauf.

“Ben is in the same boat as the rest of the kids,” the coach said. “He works hard on his game. He’s come a long way since his freshman year. He’s eager to start our season and start bowling. Kyan works on his game a lot. As he was coming up, he was bowling in youth leagues at Northwoods Lanes. He has tremendous talent.”

Lachowski’s goals for his team are high.

“We want to win the National Conference and make it back to states again and win it,” he said. “We’re just hoping that everything holds on with COVID so that we do have a season.”