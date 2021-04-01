Stow's Carlson earns second All-Ohio spot

Lilee Carlson's place among Stow-Munroe Falls' best girls basketball players of all-time is set, having become only the sixth player in program history to reach 1,000 points this winter.

Carlson's place among Ohio's best players also was reaffirmed this week.

Carlson was named All-Ohio for the second straight year, as she received special mention All-Ohio Tuesday from the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Assocation.

Carlson averaged 18.1 points per game during her senior year and has committed play basketball at Notre Dame College.

Stow also had junior forward Kristin Chmielewski earn her first All-Ohio spot. She was named honorable mention in Division I after scoring 12.3 points a game this winter.