CVCA's Casalinova earns All-Ohio honors

Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy sophomore Gia Casalinova led the Royals to their first district title in school history this winter.

Now, Casalinova has been named one of the state's best.

Casalinova was names second-team All-Ohio in Division II Tuesday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. Casalinova averaged 17.9 points a game this winter.

CVCA also saw sophomore Nina Shaffer earn honorable mention All-Ohio honors after she averaged 11.8 points this winter.