Gilmour dominates Tallmadge girls basketball in sectional final

Roger Gordon

Correpondent

The Tallmadge girls basketball team ran into a buzzsaw Feb. 20 at Gates Mills Gilmour Academy in a Division II Northeast 3 sectional final.

The 21st-seeded Blue Devils lost 54-27 to the sixth-seeded Lancers. The visitors trailed 19-7 after one quarter, 39-16 at halftime and 45-20 after three quarters.

Tallmadge ended the season with a 7-7 record.

“Gilmour was in control from the start,” Blue Devils head coach Joe Leonard said. “That’s a very experienced team, well coached, and we came out very nervous, committed a lot of unforced turnovers, struggled with passing and didn’t shoot the ball well. The first half just did not play like we can play.

“The atmosphere at Gilmour is an intimidating venue, especially for all those freshmen we have. By the time we got settled in, the game was over.”

Despite the tough defeat, sophomore Maya Dexter managed to score 11 points for Tallmadge.

“Maya was what Maya does. She was the workhorse,” said Leonard. “We had her as the point guard and she drove to the basket, took outside shots. She played as well as she possibly could have with all the circumstances.”

Also for Tallmadge, freshman guard/forward Sydney Becks scored four points.

Junior center Addie Bowman and freshman forward Isabella Messina both scored three points.

With two points apiece were sophomore guard Lauren Teeling and freshman guard Ashlyn Severns.

According to Leonard, diligent off season work will be the deciding factor for next year’s team.

“We bring back all the freshmen who now have a year underneath their belt,” he said. “We’ll still have a very young lineup. We’ll use that over the summer to really work on shooting the ball and putting in a press to just get the kids better.”