Falls girls basketball loses sixth straight ahead of playoffs

Roger Gordon

Correspondent

A cold-shooting night doomed the Cuyahoga Falls girls basketball team Feb. 11 in a 44-40 loss at Chardon.

It was the Black Tigers’ second defeat to the Hilltoppers in 10 days; they fell to them 62-49 at home Feb. 2.

The loss was the sixth straight for Cuyahoga Falls as the team slipped to 9-8 on the season.

The visitors trailed 16-8 after one quarter, 22-13 at halftime and 34-26 after three quarters. They shot just 29 percent from the field but nonetheless found themselves right in the thick of it down the stretch.

“Twice in the latter part of the fourth quarter, we narrowed the Chardon lead to one point,” Cuyahoga Falls head coach Joe Nowak said. “We had the ball both times but could not take the lead.”

According to the coach, his team showed great effort and kept battling back to give itself a shot at the end.

“We had a number of good looks from the floor that just didn’t fall,” he said, “but our energy, enthusiasm and support of one another were great to see.”

Sophomore forward Mackenzie Kramer paced the Black Tigers with 20 points and six rebounds.

Scoring five points apiece were senior forward Emma Brustoski and junior guard Laila Smith. Brustoski also had 11 rebounds and five steals.

Sophomore forward Ellie Brustoski, Emma’s sister, had four points. With two points apiece were senior forward Taylor Cain and junior guard Jenna Roberts.

Cuyahoga Falls, seeded 19th, received a first-round bye and are set to play at ninth-seeded Lyndhurst Brush in a Division I Northeast 2 sectional final Feb. 18th at 7 p.m.

With a win, the Black Tigers will oppose the winner of fourth-seeded North Canton Hoover and 22nd-seeded Marietta in a district semifinal Feb. 23.

The Black Tigers are scheduled to conclude the regular season at Suburban League National Conference rival Hudson Feb. 19.