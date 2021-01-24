Girls Basketball | Stow rallies to defeat Greenman 42-36

Charles Egli

Correspondent

It was a back and forth night on Saturday between the Aurora Greenmen and the Stow-Munroe Falls Bulldogs when the girls basketball teams matched up. And it was an intense one that ultimately came down to the last few minutes.

It was the Bulldogs who pulled out on top, using a tough defense in the final quarter to stall the Aurora offense and pull off a come-from-behind 42-36 victory in Stow.

The Greenmen jumped out to an early lead and took that lead into halftime 24-19 over the Bulldogs. Leading the way in the first half, among seven Greenmen to score in the first half was Sam Stask who scored six of her eight points over the first two quarters.

Once the second half started, the Bulldogs slowly began to crawl back from the deficit. As the Greenmen scored, and jumped out to a nine-point lead with 3:15 left in the third quarter the Bulldogs clamped down on defense. Doing so, they held the Greenmen scoreless for the rest of the quarter and ended the quarter on an 8-0 run to cut the deficit to just one point, trailing 33-32.

The fourth quarter is when the Bulldogs' defense really ramped up. While allowing just one field goal in the final period, the Bulldogs attacked Aurora, scoring 10 of the final 11 points, and taking the lead for good with 4:37 left to play.

After a Shayanne Sellers basket with 5:34 left to play, the Greenmen failed to convert any of their remaining shots until they sank a free throw with less than a minute left to play.

Leading the way for the Bulldogs were three players with nine points or more. Lilee Carlson led the game on both sides with 10 points, but her teammates Isabella Adams and Kristin Chmielewski poured in nine and eight points respectively.

It was a quiet night for the Aurora offense, who had scored above 51 points in all but one game this season and their 36 points was their lowest output of the season. Leading the way for the Greenmen was Sellers with nine points, six of which came in the second half.

Stask was second on the team with eight points, and Mika Dalton scored six points in the effort.

Next up for the Greenmen is a conference matchup on Wednesday night as the Revere Minutemen will travel into Aurora High School. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs will look to keep piling up the wins when they take on the Cleveland Heights Tigers on Monday night in Stow.