Highland's defense shuts down Tallmadge girls basketball

Roger Gordon

Correspondent

The Tallmadge girls basketball team was pressured into a 61-35 defeat by Highland in its Suburban League American Conference opener Wednesday at James O. Maddox Court.

The Blue Devils slipped to 1-1 on the season.

Tallmadge trailed 18-10 after one quarter, 35-20 at halftime and 47-30 after three quarters.

“Highland gives a tremendous amount of pressure on defense, and they controlled the tempo the whole game,” Tallmadge head coach Joe Leonard said. “They pressure you in the half court, they pressure you in the full court, they pressure you when you get the defensive rebound. They really push the tempo, and they did it all night long. I think we had nearly 30 turnovers.

“Highland is a very talented and experienced team, too, and they’ve been playing all along through the last month or so. You could tell that our conditioning was not where it needs to be. We hadn’t even been practicing until a week-and-a-half ago. We gave an effort, but Highland is a very physical team. They’re well-coached, too.”

Sophomore guard/forward Maya Dexter paced the Blue Devils with a double-double – 12 points and 10 rebounds.

“Maya was aggressive driving to the basket,” said Leonard. “She played under a lot of pressure from the Highland point guard. She had a pretty good game stats-wise.”

Freshman guard Lexi Gray scored six points on a pair of three-point shots.

“Lexi was very physical,” Leonard said. “She was shooting the ball well from behind the three-point line, and she played tremendous defense.”

Junior center Addie Bowman had three points and six rebounds.

Tallmadge is scheduled for a home-and-home with American Conference rival Revere – Saturday at James O. Maddox Court and Monday at 7 p.m. at Revere.

The Blue Devils are set to travel to conference foe Aurora next Wednesday before opposing Akron Manchester Jan. 16.