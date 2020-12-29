Shooting goes cold as Woodridge boys basketball falls at Highland

Roger Gordon

Correspondent

After jumping out to a quick 6-0 lead, the Woodridge boys basketball team found the rim to seem the size of a doughnut in losing its first game of the season 56-35 Dec. 28 at Medina Highland.

The Bulldogs fell to 3-1.

“We just played terribly. We did not play well,” Woodridge head coach Ric Blevins said. “We struggled to score the basketball, and when we don’t shoot it well we have a hard time having much of an identity. We didn’t have a second option. We couldn’t get to the basket with any regularity or success. It was just an issue.”

The Bulldogs trailed by 16 points at halftime, and despite a better effort in the second half, their deficit remained about the same.

“We got outplayed and got outcoached,” said Blevins. “I thought defensively, we were okay in the first half. We gave up some second-chance opportunities, which hurt us, but I thought defensively we came out with some pretty good fire.

"But once you start struggling to score the basketball, things can get away from you really quickly, and we could not get nearly enough stops to make up for what we were not doing offensively.”

Despite the tough defeat, Blevins offered some praise for a few of his players.

“Will Duve, our junior shooting guard, and his brother, freshman small forward Evan Duve, played pretty well,” he said. “Will got in some foul trouble, which hurt us, but I thought, when he was on the floor, he did a nice job. Evan competes and fights. We needed a little more than that in this game, but I thought he brought pretty good energy and played hard for us.

“I thought Owen Snyder did a nice job, too. He’s a little undersized and is only a sophomore, but he’s a guy who is always trying to do what we ask him to do.”

Woodridge is scheduled to play at Akron Springfield Jan. 5 at 7 p.m.