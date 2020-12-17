Walsh Jesuit girls basketball overcomes slow start to beat Revere

RiCHFIELD — The clash between Revere and Walsh Jesuit girls basketball Dec. 16 at the new gymnasium at Revere turned into a classic basketball conundrum.

Who is more likely to win: A team with one great player or a solid, all-around team?

It was the Minutemen who had the great player in senior guard Adison Novosel.

On the night when Novosol was honored for breaking the 1,000-point barrier the previous week against Medina Highland, the St. Francis-recruit put up 29 points inculing a quartet of threes.

The problem for the Minutemen was Novosel was largely a solo act vs. the Warriors.

Walsh Jesuit overcame cold early shooting to score a 56-48 win over Revere. The Warriors improved to 4-1, while Revere dropped to 3-3.

Walsh assistant coach Bob Steadley was happy with his team's effort, note the Warriors have had an eventful season — which has nothing to do with COVID-19.

For starters, head coach Maggie Ferrando has been absent from the team for the last two weeks due to injury. Steadley noted Walsh hoped to have her back later this week.

Walsh also has yet to play a home game due to roof damage at the Warrior Dome.

Throw in the fact that Walsh started two freshman and a sophomore Dec. 16 and it's easy to see why 4-1 is a good start.

"It was a heck of an effort by our team," said Steadly. "We are really, really young this year. The majority of our team is freshmen and sophomores.

"We a not a very tall team," he added. "Our game is more of a full-court game, but the girls do a good job of rebounding."

The Warriors were able to control the boards and ignite their transition game in the second half. Walsh's full-court press and trapping half-court defense forced 17 Revere turnovers, compared to 11 for the Warriors.

Revere coach Dan Brown was succinct in his game assessment.

"Walsh played a heck of a game and they deserve a lot of credit," Brown said. "They outplayed us."

Early on, there was no sign the Minutemen would be in trouble.

In fact, Novosel opened the game with back-to-back threes and scored the first 10 points for the Minutemen. She led Revere to a 14-6 lead after one quarter.

"No. 22 [Novosel] was excellent for them all night," Steadley said.

Meanwhile, the Warriors' problem early was pretty clear.

"We couldn't find sand if we were a camel," Steadley said. "We just couldn't hit a shot. We tried to work our defense to get more looks. The second half really saw us do a lot better."

Part of Walsh's struggle came at the free-throw line, where Walsh went 0-of-7 in the first half. The Warriors improved to finish 10-of-19 from the line, while the Minutemen wnet 12-of-22.

Revere led by as many as nine early in the second quarter, before Walsh senior Maddie Pietrowski hit Walsh's first three-pointer. That bucket sparked the Warriors on a 12-2 run to take the lead just before halftime.

Novosel would answer with a buzzer-beating three-pointer, sending Revere to the half with a 20-18 lead.

The momentum of the contest had turned, however, as Walsh tore off a 10-2 run early to start third quarter.

The Warriors' forecourt was able to assert itself in the second half, particularly sophomore Megan Taraba.

Taraba showed off every aspect of her game, hitting layups, a three-pointer and every free throw see took. She led Walsh with 21 points and eight rebounds.

"Megan has a chance to be very good," Steadley said.

While Novosel kept pumping in the points, Revere did provide much offensive help to its start. No other Minuteman had more than seven points on the night.

Walsh's attack proved to be more balanced. Pietrowski finished with 11 points, while freshman Kara Courtad added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Down 41-33 after three quarters, Revere attempted to get back in the game with a 5-0 run.

The Warriors got lots of contributions to ward off the run, however, including a banked-in three from Sernio Halle Walcutt and a converted and-one from Pietrowski.

Walsh took a 51-41 lead with two minutes left when Taraba hit two free throws.

The Warriors were able to hit their free throws down the stretch to preserve the win.