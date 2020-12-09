Big second leads Woodridge boys basketball vs. Field

Roger Gordon

Correspodent

It was a tale of two halves between visiting Woodridge and Field Dec. 4 in the Bulldogs’ Metro Athletic Conference opener.

Woodridge led 11-8 after one quarter but was outscored 20-10 in the second quarter to fall behind 28-21 at halftime.

Then the visitors pulled a blitzkrieg in the second half by outscoring the Falcons 41-7 – 21-5 in the third quarter and 20-2 in the fourth quarter – en route to a 62-35 victory the improved their overall record to 2-0.

“Field came out with a pretty solid game plan that we were not prepared for, and they played a good second quarter. They shot the ball really well, and we struggled a little bit,” Woodridge head coach Ric Blevins said. “But fortunately I’ve got guys who have some experience, and we didn’t panic.

“We came out in the second half, and we knew there were some things that we’d be able to do at some point against Field to gain some momentum. We were able to do that in the third quarter, and we started shooting the ball a little better and they struggled to shoot it at all, so we were able to turn the momentum of the game into our favor.”

Junior point guard Ben Kiser paced Woodridge with 20 points, including three three-point shots.

“Ben played really well, shot the ball well, hit some big shots, was able to get some baskets in transition,” said Blevins. “He just played a nice all-around game.”

Also for Woodridge senior small forward James Werts scored nine points, including a three-pointer, while senior shooting guard Owen Thompson had eight points.

“James did a nice job again for us,” Blevins said. “He’s a guy who we’ve got to be able to rely on night in and night out to take a little bit of pressure off of [senior shooting guard] Josh Decker. He played a nice game.

“Owen has been playing pretty well. He’s a guy who can get to the basket and score a little bit for us. He has a pretty solid understanding of what it is that we’re trying to do. He’s starting to hit his stride.”

Decker and junior shooting guard Will Duve each scored six points, Duve’s coming on a pair of three-pointers. Senior shooting guard Isaiah Mitchell had five points, including a three-pointer.

“Will can shoot the basketball, he can score the basketball,” said the coach. “He’s working hard to do other things, too. He’s never been a varsity player before, so everything is kind of new to him right now. But he’s a guy who we like a lot, and we think he’ll be a good basketball player.”

With two points apiece were senior Davon Ward, junior power forward Esseck Bryant, sophomore Owen Snyder and freshman small forward Evan Duve, Will’s brother.

Woodridge is scheduled to host MAC rival Coventry Dec. 11 at 7 p.m.