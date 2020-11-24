Cold-shooting start costs Hudson girls basketball in opener vs. Revere

HUDSON — Hudson girls basketball coach Dennis Lawler didn't want to use the fact his team just came out of quarantine for COVID-19 last Saturday as an excuse for a slow start.

A slow start, however, proved to be the Explorers' undoing in their season opener vs. Revere Nov. 24 at Ray "Buck" Hyser Gymnasium.

Hudson went scoreless in the first quarter vs. the Minutemen and never recovered from the 12-0 deficit. Revere went on to score a 51-39 victory in the season opener for both squad.

The game was late switch, as both teams had their original opponents drop out due to COVID-19.

Lawler noted Hudson's shooting was ice cold, particularly in the first half.

"Shots didn't fall for us," Lawler said. "Sometimes, I believe we put too much stock into when shots don't fall for us. Our heads went down a little bit and its hard to come back."

By contrast, Revere coach Dan Brown was pleased with his team's opening night performance, especially with Revere having only one senior on its roster.

"I was really happy," Brown said. "As I said before, we are a very young team. Our defensive pressure was excellent. We need to do a better job rebounding, but overall I can't be unhappy with our girls tonight."

Neither team was lighting it up in the first quarter, but the Minutemen were able to generate some offense based on their transition game.

Hudson got hit with a dose of its own medicine, as the Minutes had all the fast-break points in the first third quarters.

"They did beat us down the floor a couple times," Lawler said. "That's a mentality thing."

"That's who we are," Brown said. "We always like to be agressive.

Minuteman guard Jeanne Hujer led the charge with six points in the first quarter, staking Revere to its 12-0 lead after on quarter. Hujer led all scorers with 14 points.

Hudson didn't light up the scoreboard until forward Constance Loring hit a layup with 6:15 left in the first half.

In fact, Loring accounted for all eight of Hudson's first-half points by hitting two field goals and going 4-of-5 from the line. With its outside shooting non-existent, Hudson trailed 25-8 at the half.

Post play proved to the bright spot for Hudson. In her first varsity start, Loring had a double-double, leading Hudson with with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

After some early foul trouble, Explorer center Kate Orazen finished with eight point and a game-high 16 rebounds.

"The worked hard all night," Lawler said. "I'm proud of the way Constance and Katie played. We just have to get everyone else up to their level."

Hudson started to find its offense in the second half, thanks in large part to constant parade to the free throw line.

Revere committed 14 fouls in the second half alone and had a miserable night at the line, going 4-of-13.

Hudson finished 14-of-28 from the line.

However, right as it looked Hudson might have a chance to get back in the game, Revere found its three-point shooting touch.

The Minutemen hit four triples in the third quarter, including a buzzer-beater from Jessie Coffey, which gave Revere a 41-21 lead after three.

The fourth quarter proved to be Hudson's best, as the Explorers finally found their outside shot. Ali Menedez hit a pair of three-points in the fourth and JoJo Lawler trimmed the lead to 50-37 with a three-point with under two minutes left.

It proved to be too little, too late for Hudson, as the Explorers went just 3-of-11 from the line in the final eight minutes.

Guard Adison Novosel — Revere's lone senior and top returning scorer — put up 12 points. Revere forward Audrey Livesay finishe with eight points and 15 rebounds.

Hudson will look to rebound when it travels to Kent Roosevelt Nov. 28.