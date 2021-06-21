Tonelli leads Twinsburg baseball in postseason awards

STAFF REPORT

Senior Jeremy Tonelli led Twinsburg baseball in many areas this spring and has been recognized for his play.

Tonelli was the lone Tiger selected as part of the Division I Northeast Inland Lakes district team. He was named second-team all-district.

Tonelli was also the only Twinsburg player selected as first-team All-Suburban League by the conference. Twinsburg also had senior Kaden Kimmel earn second-team all-league honors, while juniors Reggie Bussey and Henry Holman each were given honorable mention.

Tonelli and Kimmel will play in the NEOBCA All-Star game July 7 at Canal Park in Akron.