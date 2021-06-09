Baseball teams recognized at sports awards program

Staff report

The Aurora baseball program held its annual sports awards program on Thursday, May 27.

The varsity team recognized its Suburban League all-stars: Andrew Horvath and Mikey Mylott for first team; Ben Schechterman and Ryan Weber for second team, and Sean Fritinger and Chase Gerbick for honorable mention.

Also recognized were the 34 players (out of 52) in the program who earned Suburban League All-Academic recognition for the third quarter. The achieve that recognition a student must have a 3.5 grade-point average or higher for the quarter.

Ben Duncan was recognized for having the highest grade-point average during the spring sports season.

Coach Michael Brancazio noted the varsity team had a 3.74 team grade-point average, the highest in program history.

The 2021 Greenmen finished the season with a 14-8 record. Aurora had a team batting average of .371, which established a school record, and averaged 8.2 runs per game, also a new school record.

Aurora scored 10 runs or more in eight games. The Greenmen had a slugging percentage of .465, also a new team record, and recorded 53 stolen bases, the highest team number in 10 years.

Coach Brancazio also noted the season included eight come-from-behind wins and two walk-off victories. Nine different pitchers earned victories.

Following the season Coach Brancazio announced he was stepping down as the head coach.

The Aurora junior varsity team finished the season with a record of 15-13. Some of the team's highlights included:

A 3.62 team GPA

120 runs batted in as a team

176 hits as a team, including five triples

157 strikeouts by the pitchers

A team fielding percentage of .866

A team total of 270 quality at-bats

A team earned run average of 4.38

The Greennmen also had two walk-off wins and at one point reeled off eight consecutive victories after starting the season 2-6.

The Aurora freshman team had a 7-12 record. Some of the team's highlights included:

A team on-base percentage of .413

120 hits and 120 runs scored

98% success rate on stolen bases

Two complete games by Hershey Williams

A team fielding percentage of .895

Nine double plays

Coach Brancazio noted the many people behind the seasons that helped the season run smoothly, including Aurora Athletic Director Paul Powers and Athletic Secretary Mary Beth Tuma.

Others included trainers Tom Wymer and Joe Bitonti, the Aurora High School custodial staff and bus drivers and Nick, head groundskeeper for the City of Aurora Parks and Rec Department.

Coach Brancazio thank the team anchors and parents for their time, patience, generosity and organization, and his staff — coaches Snider (varsity assistant), Carpenter (volunteer varsity assistant), Weber (program volunteer), Torres (junior varsity), Groth (volunteer JV) and Berger (freshmen).

Also recognized were student managers Alex Darovich (varsity) and Justin Williamson (junior varsity). Coach Brancazio thanked the players for balancing athletics with academics, patience, support, the constant changes to the schedule, willingness to learn and have grit/toughness and versatility.