Twinsburg Tigers 10U baseball team has runner-up finish in the Nations Ohio State Baseball Championship

Kent Weeklies

The Twinsburg Tigers 10U travel baseball team was runner-up in the Nations Ohio State Baseball Championship played in Newark, Ohio on June 17-20, 2021.

Players include, (kneeling from left-to-right) Ryan Sweeney, Tyler Cellura, Will Holman, Chase Silversten, Nate Kimball, Chase Pawlowski, (standing from left-to-right) Ryan Lemieux, Gavin Harchar, Ryan Pytash, Parker Mecurio, Charles Morgan, Drew Klingensmith. (Not pictured, head coach Rob Holman and assistant coaches Michael Sweeney, Mike Pytash, Mark Silversten, and Dave Kimball).