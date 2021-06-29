Twinsburg Tigers 10U baseball team has runner-up finish in the Nations Ohio State Baseball Championship

Submitted story
Kent Weeklies
The Twinsburg Tigers 10U travel baseball team was runner-up in the Nations Ohio State Baseball Championship played in Newark, Ohio on June 17-20, 2021. Players include, (kneeling from left-to-right) Ryan Sweeney, Tyler Cellura, Will Holman, Chase Silversten, Nate Kimball, Chase Pawlowski, (standing from left-to-right) Ryan Lemieux, Gavin Harchar, Ryan Pytash, Parker Mecurio, Charles Morgan, Drew Klingensmith. (Not pictured, head coach Rob Holman and assistant coaches Michael Sweeney, Mike Pytash, Mark Silversten, and Dave Kimball).

The Twinsburg Tigers 10U travel baseball team was runner-up in the Nations Ohio State Baseball Championship played in Newark, Ohio on June 17-20, 2021.  

Players include, (kneeling from left-to-right) Ryan Sweeney, Tyler Cellura, Will Holman, Chase Silversten, Nate Kimball, Chase Pawlowski, (standing from left-to-right) Ryan Lemieux, Gavin Harchar, Ryan Pytash, Parker Mecurio, Charles Morgan, Drew Klingensmith. (Not pictured, head coach Rob Holman and assistant coaches Michael Sweeney, Mike Pytash, Mark Silversten, and Dave Kimball).