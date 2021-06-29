Tallmadge United Soccer Club Girls 14U ends undefeated regular season with GAASA Tournament win

Submitted story

The Tallmadge United Soccer Club Girls 14U soccer team went undefeated in the regular season and also won the Greater Akron Amateur Soccer Association (GAASA) Tournament.

The tournament took place on June 5 at the Copley Road Soccer Complex.

Coached by Jon Tucker, Andrew Egger and Anthony Leipold, the team only gave up five goals in the regular season and scored 42.

In the playoff tournament, Tallmadge beat Dover 7-1 in the first round. Tallmadge also topped Kent Crew in the championship game 4-1.