Hudson junior golfers fair well at Northern Ohio PGA Junior event

Hudson junior golfers faired well in the Northern Ohio PGA Junior event held at Tannenhauf Golf Club in Alliance.

Two Hudson junior golfers were runners-up at the Northern Ohio PGA Junior 18-hole series on June 25 at Tannenhauf Golf Club in Alliance. Sam Fauver shot a 78 (+6) to finish 2nd in the boys 11-15 age bracket. Emily Burling fired a 79 (+7) to finish 1 back in the girls 11-15 age bracket and Julia Van Bokkelen fired a 94 (+22) to finish 13th.

In the 9-hole Futures tour, Dexter James fired a round of 33 (-3) to capture the title in the boys 12-16 bracket while Ben Fauver (Sam’s Brother) shot a round of even par (36) to finish 2nd. On the girls side, Elena Varga finished 2nd with a 45 (+9) in the girls 12-16 age bracket. Kiley Gorog finished third in the 8-11 bracket with a 55 (+19).