Tallmadge Marlins top Hudson Park Estates

The Tallmadge Marlins topped Hudson Park Estates at a meet on Monday, 587-148.

"It was great to see our newer swimmers improve so much in just one week," coach Ryan Miller said. "The best part is watching the kids learn just how much they are capable of. They can do anything they put their mind to it."

The following swimmers had first-place finishes for the Marlins:

100 medley relay

Mixed 8 and under: Violet Kavali, Kendal Taylor, Sydneey Kaiser, Aaron Eads (2:19.52).

200 medley relay

Mixed 11-12: Carson May, Caroline Marrone, Kadin Pyka, Sarah Aguirre (2:33.25).

Mixed 13-14: Georgia Brown, Jackson Puhalla, Rachel Tan, Nicholas Gallagher (2:33.97).

Mixed 15-18: Lily Obert, Drew Vecchio, Zach Gallagher, Kaitlyn Dutton (2:22.79).

100 freestyle

Girls 11-12: Marrone (1:20.70). Boys 11-12: Pyka (1:09.67). Girls 13-14: Brown (1:14.51). Boys 13-14: Nicholas Gallagher (1:19.14). Girls 15-18: Dutton (1:12.51). Boys 15-18: Zach Gallagher (1:13.37).

25 butterfly

Girls 8 and under: Kaiser (30.01). Boys 9-10: Parker May (23.48).

50 butterfly

Girls 11-12: Maddie Thompson (36.45). Girls 13-14: Tan (35.47). Boys 13-14: Puhalla (35.36). Girls 15-18: Dutton (38.01). Boys 15-18: Gage Bailey (31.85).

25 backstroke

Girls 6 and under: Brooklyn Booth (43.73). Girls 8 and under: Kavali (30.70). Girls 9-10: Maelie Fahl (22.48).

50 backstroke

Girls 11-12: Marrone (44.44). Boys 11-12: Carson May (38.95). Girls 13-14: Brown (39.59). Boys 13-14: Nicholas Gallagher (45.67). Girls 15-18: Becca Riter (40.98). Boys 15-18: Ty Rasmussen (41.92).

100 individual medley

Girls 9-10: Sophia Richards (1:36.49). Boys 9-10: Parker May (1:50.77). Girls 11-12: Marrone (1:31.35). Boys 11-12: Carson May (1:20.60). Girls 13-14: Tan (1:19.37). Boys 13-14: Puhalla (1:29.69). Girls 15-18: Jamie Ries (1:25.80). Boys 15-18: Lincoln May (1:14.01).

25 freestyle

Girls 6 and under: Lucy Burch (36.54). Girls 8 and under: Cicely Joseph (28.23). Boys 9-10: Brycen Taylor (25.06).

50 freestyle

Girls 11-12: Thompson (33.41). Boys 11-12: Pyka (32.76). Girls 13-14: Brown (34.46). Boys 13-14: Daniel Reese (34.29). Girls 15-18: Evie Lewis (32.42). Boys 15-18: Will Boggs (27.80).

25 breaststroke

Girls 8 and under: Kaiser (34.87). Boys 9-10: Parker May (28.48).

50 breaststroke

Girls 11-12: Thompson (46.05). Girls 13-14: Tan (41.95). Boys 13-14: Puhalla (47.17). Girls 15-18: Riter (43.02). Boys 15-18: Vecchio (36.83).

100 freestyle relay

Mixed 8 and under: Kaiser, Eads, Joseph, AJ Bozic (2:05.04). Mixed 9-10: Richards, Bailey Johnson, Sophia Burch, Fahl (1:26.89).

200 freestyle relay

Mixed 11-12: Carson May. Sarah Aguirre, Thompson, Pyka (2:13.43). Mixed 13-14: Reese, Elliott Neupert, Alaina Wood, Cornelius Adams (2:26.26). Mixed 15-18: Evie Lewis, Joe Sabetta, Cassie Jeffries, Elijah Luedke (2:17.05).