Zoe Rensel leads Tallmadge softball postseason award winners

Sophomore Zoe Rensel leads the pack of Tallmadge softball postseason award winners.

Rensel, a third baseman who ended the year with a .414 average, broke the program's single season home run record with 10 and tied the single-season doubles record with 11.

She earned second team All-Northeast District honors, and was the only all-district honoree for the Blue Devils (14-12).

In addition, Rensel earned first team all-conference status from the Suburban League, joined by freshman catcher and outfielder Lexi Gray, who hit .344 for the season.

Among the second team honorees for Tallmadge were senior center fielder Chloie Brown (.354) and freshman shortstop Ashlyn Severns (.364).

Both senior first baseman Lani Gray and sophomore outfielder and catcher Marley Queen earned honorable mention status from the conference. Lani Gray hit .308 for the year while Queen compiled a .390 average.

Tallmadge won a section title before falling to Norton in a Division II district semifinal game.