Tallmadge Marlins top Hudson HEAT in age group meet

The Tallmadge Marlins swim team topped the Hudson Explorers Aquatic Team in a June 14 age group meet 506-342.

The meet ended a year-long break for the Marlins due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, the Marlins went 5-1 and won the Akron Metropolitan Swimming Association Championship.

"A full year off certainly shows," coach Ryan Miller said. "We have more swimmers new to the sport than ever before, but that just means we have so much room for improvement. We have a great coaching staff and a really well-rounded team. They're getting better each practice and I can't wait for it to come all together at championship in July.

"You don't realize how much you missed it until you walk in for that first meet. High school, YMCA, USA swimming is great but there's something special about this local summer team. It's just great to be back."

The meet included 5-18 year olds. Six records were broken in the meet by three Marlins swimmers:

Rachel Tan

13-14 100 freestyle 1:08.66 (old time 1:08.78)

13-14 100 individual medley 1:16.71 (old time 1:18.09)

Kadin Pyka

11-12 50 butterfly 34.66 (old time 37.03)

11-12 100 IM 1:18.76 (old time 1:23.82)

Carson May

11-12 100 freestyle 1:07.88 (old time 1:10.78)

11-12 50 breaststroke 39.81 (old time 41.46)

Marlins first-place finishers

The mixed 11-12 200 medley relay team of Caroline Marrone, Carson May, Kadin Pyka and Maddie Thompson topped the field (2:30.28).

The team of Georgia Brown, Tan, Jackson Puhalla and Nicholas Gallagher won the same event in the 13-14 age group (2:31.65).

The mixed 15-18 200 medley relay team of Lincoln May, Drew Vecchio, Jamie Ries and Becca Riter also topped the field (2:22.13).

Marrone finished in first place in the girls 11-12 100 freestyle (1:19.37). Carson May won the event for boys 11-12 (1:07.88).

Tan won the girls 13-14 100 freestyle (1:08.66), while Cornelius Adams (1:25.25) took the boys event.

Evie Lewis won the same event for girls 15-18 with a time of 1:10.45.

In the boys 8-and-under 25 butterfly, AJ Bozic won (37.72).

In the girls 9-10 event, Sophia Richards took the top spot (20.72) for the Marlins.

In the boys 11-12 50 butterfly, Pyka finished first (34.66). Tallmadge’s Daniel Reese won the same event for boys 13-14 (39.51).

In the girls 6-and-under 25 backstroke, Lucy Burch finished in first (46.02).

In the same event for girls 9-10, Tallmadge got another win thanks to Maelie Fahl (25.56).

In the 50 backstroke, Georgia Brown topped the field of girls 13-14 (40.93). In the same age range for boys, Reese won (42.96).

Lily Obert topped the field of girls 15-18 in the same event (37.28).

In the 100 IM, Pyka topped the boys 11-12 field (1:18.76). Puhalla won the same event for boys 13-14 (1:25.97).

Ries won the girls’ 15-18 field in the same event (1:24.50).

In the girls 6-and-under 25 free, Burch got another first-place finish (35.13). In the 9-10 age range in the same event, Fahl once again finished first (21.58).

In the 50 freestyle, Adams took the stop spot for boys 13-14 (36.13).

Mia Gallagher won the same event in the girls 15-18 heat (33.83). Lincoln May won the boys 15-18 heat (28.50).

Bozic won the boys 8-and-under 25 breaststroke (39.57), While Marrone won the girls 11-12 50 breaststroke (44.28). Carson May won the boys 11-12 heat (39.81). Puhalla picked up another win in the boys 13-14 race (46.14), and Natalie Brown won the girls 15-18 race (43.01). Vecchio won the boys 15-18 race (35.52).

In the mixed 8-and-under 100 freestyle relay, Tallmadge’s team of Kendal Taylor, Aaron Eads, Jase Becking and Cicely Joseph finished in first (2:08.14). The Marlins also got a win in the 9-10 event (Sophia Richards, Katherine Der, Parker May, Fahl; 1:02.50) and the mixed 11-12 200 freestyle relay (Carson May, Sarah Aguirre, Thompson, Pyka, 2:15.81).

The Marlins’ team of Lincoln May, Mia Gallagher, Ries and Bryce Hurley topped the field for the mixed 15-18 200 freestyle relay (2:06.33) to round out Marlins winners.

Tallmadge's next meet will be Monday, June 21 versus Hudson Park Estate (6:00 p.m. @ Maca).