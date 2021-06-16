Blasting Post: Take a breath. Ohio high school sports survived its most trying year in decades

With curtain falling on the state baseball tournament at Canal Park, the 2020-21 high school season is over.

Here's hoping we never see anything like it again in our lifetimes.

This isn't meant to slight to any team or individual that excelled this year.

In the successful history of Woodridge boys running, for instance, there's never been a year like 2020-21 where the team brought home both cross country and track state titles.

Even the members of the Bulldogs' Class of 2021 will probably say the process of getting there more taxing than any workout coach Jeff Howard could dream up.

Athletic competition is trying enough when the schedules are set. One could probably count the number of schools with uninterrupted schedules this year on one hand.

I still consider it a small miracle that the Ohio High School Athletic Association was able to get all of its state tournaments in relatively hitch-free.

I know there were myriad restrictions on spectators, masks mandates and so on. Consider that the Ohio Athletic Conference — Ohio's largest Division III college conference — postponed its entire fall season and canceled its wrestling tournament.

By contrast, the OHSAA crowned champions in all 26 sanctioned sports and had their respective tournaments at their designated times.

Conversations should be had over whether doing so put more people at risk for contracting COVID-19, but the bottom line is it was accomplished.

Of course, the OHSAA is at the mercy of state government with regard to many of its situations. Ohio's restrictions were the reason the state wrestling and basketball tournaments were canceled last March, followed by the entire spring season.

As a fully-vaccinated person, it felt wonderful to cover the state track and baseball tournaments without a mask.

Like everyone, I can't wait for this pandemic to over. I think the hope among many is that, with vaccinations available to everyone in the country over the age of 12, the 2021-22 school year can take place under relatively normal circumstances.

I've got plenty of teacher friends who are begging for mercy after this past school year.

Sad to say, however, this pandemic is not quite over yet.

While Ohio's infection numbers are at levels not seen since April of last year, I know the number most of us are looking for is zero.

Also, the summer months were relatively calm last year without vaccinations. The scariest time was during winter. We'll have to see if the monster rears its head again.

Keep in mind that teams from Summit County were still having COVID pauses as recently as early May.

Bottom line: If you want high school sports to be back to "normal," the best way to do so is get vaccinated. Also, while folks like me don't need to wear masks this summer, don't throw them away just yet.

One side benefit of the mask mandate: My face didn't freeze last winter.

Of a different level of concern is the condition/financial health of the OHSAA.

Like all organizations whose financial bedrock comes from gate receipts at events, the pandemic has forced some big changes with the Ohio high school sports governing body.

Biggest among those changes is the fact the OHSAA in May voted to change its revenue model.

Instead of relying on tournament fees and ticket sales (which accounted for 80% of its revenue), the OHSAA will charge a membership dues fee of $50 per sport for school.

Each high school will be assessed dues of between $300 and $1,300 for the 2021-22 school year. Hudson should be the lone Summit County school who will be charged the full amount, as it sponsors all 26 sports.

Given the fact that ticket receipts have been falling in recent years, the move makes sense for the OHSAA, especially since dues are charged by most of the other state high school sanctioning bodies.

I just hope this extra financial burden doesn't cause more strain between the OHSAA and its member schools.

I still hear rumblings from individuals about the need for public and private schools to be separated in the post-season. My response: Ugh, we don't need to go through this again.

The OHSAA also didn't look great when former executive director Jerry Snodgrass was ousted last summer with little explanation. It's never good to lose your chief executive in the middle of a challenging time.

New executive director Doug Ute comes with solid credentials and experience. He also will never likely face a year with more challenges than this.

Finally, my thoughts turn to the high school athletes who have had to endure the last 16 months.

While the pain of the lost spring season of 2020 might be subsiding, there's no doubt there were more hurdles to overcome this year for student-athletes than any in memory.

Despite the mask mandates, despite the pauses and the fear of teammates contracting COVID, despite the existential fear that COVID could take it all away like it did in spring 2020 — these young people endured and excelled.

Much has been made of this "COVID generation" of students and whether they will be able to "catch up with where they should be."

My response is to witness how many hoops Ohio student-athletes jumped through this year and still gave us reason to cheer.

Thanks as always to those student-athletes — especially the Class of 2021 — for keeping me and my colleagues hopping.

I can't wait to see my players and coaches again — up close and without a mask — in August.