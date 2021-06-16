Hudson girls lacrosse team ends season with two all-state honorees

The Hudson girls lacrosse team ended the 2021 season as regional champions and state semifinalists, so it's only fitting that the Explorers had multiple all-state honorees.

Junior Peyton Farley earned first team all-state honors while senior Emily Ritenour earned second team all-state recognition from the Ohio High School Lacrosse Coaches Association. Both also earned first team all-region status from the OHSLCA.

Rtienour was also named the Suburban League player of the year, and Kyra Maludy was named coach of the year.

In addition to Farley and Ritenour, Jamison Cart was also named to the all-region first team. Ryan St. Pierre and Sarah Lozina earned second team all-region honors and Kate Orazen was honorable mention.

Along with Ritenour, seven additional players earned Suburban League awards. Cart, Orazen, Farley and St. Pierre were all named to the conference's first team. Maggie Murray earned second team all-league honors. Lozina and Emma Palmer were both honorable mention all-league.

Hudson ended the year with a 16-6 record, falling to New Albany in a Division I state semifinal game.