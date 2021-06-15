Maddie Roukey leads Hudson softball award winners as an All-Ohio selection

Given the year that four-year varsity letter winner Maddie Roukey had for Hudson softball, it's unsurprising that she was the team's top award winner following the 2021 season.

Roukey, a senior captain, earned first team All-Ohio recognition, joining Mindy Meredith (2009) and Beth Cinadr (2005, 2006, 2007) as Hudson softball all-state first team selections. She was also a first team all-district selection.

The Bucknell University commit was named the Suburban League National Conference pitcher of the year, an honor she earned unanimously and for the second time in her career.

"Maddie was our team leader," Hudson coach Jeff Kurtz said. "She's one of the hardest-working players that I've ever coached and a lot of that has been self-motivated. That just speaks to her character.

“She’s had her sights set on playing softball in college for a long time and she has done everything in her power to make that happen. We [her teammates and coaches] have all just been fortunate to have her on our team. She has made everyone around her better.

Her teammates respect her, her coaches respect her, her opponents respect her and she gave all she had to make us as good as we could possibly be.”

Roukey helped Hudson (19-7, 13-1) to a sectional title, a Division I district semifinal appearance and second straight conference title.

She led the Explorers in every pitching category. The senior had a 0.911 ERA in 24 games and compiled a 19-4 record. She pitched 146 total innings, facing 583 batters. She struck out 228 and had only 20 walks.

At the plate, Roukey also had a .390 average, good for second on the team (30-for-77). She scored 26 runs and drove in 21. She led the team with a .510 on-base percentage and was second with a .662 slugging percentage. Roukey had three home runs, tied for second on the team, as well as 10 doubles, good for third.

She was also named the team's most valuable player and earned the Ray Hyser Award, which is voted on by the team and given to one varsity athlete on each Hudson team. The award is named in honor of the former Hudson athletic director.

Roukey was also both a Hudson and Suburban League Scholar Athlete, given to players with a 3.5 grade point average or better. She also earned an Ohio Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Academic Award, given to multi-year varsity letter winners who maintained a 3.5 GPA or higher.

Kurtz was named the conference coach of the year.

Also earning first team all-conference accolades were junior catcher Katie Carrillo, junior outfielder Laurel Gomersal, and freshman outfielder Kaia Mack. Carrillo and Gomersal also earned second team all-district honors, while Mack was an honorable mention selection.

Senior outfielder Juliette Lamb and junior infielders Paige Albrecht and Ava Butina each earned second team all-conference accolades.

Junior Aubrey Hill and senior Delaney O'Connell earned honorable mention status.

Gomersal also won the team's Silver Slugger Award, given to the offensive player of the year.

The junior led Hudson in nearly every offensive category.

Gomersal ended the year with a team-best .426 average (40-for-94) and 27 RBI. She also scored a team-high 35 runs, had a .787 slugging percentage and was just behind Roukey with a .460 on-base percentage. The junior also led the team with doubles (11, tied with Butina), triples (four, tied with Mack) and home runs (five).

"Laurel was our leader offensively all year long," Kurtz said. "She's in the top two or three in every offensive category. She's the spark plug at the top of our lineup and she also happens to have some pretty good power. I’m biased because I get to see her play everyday, but I believe she’s one of the best outfielders in the league. She has great quickness, reads the ball well and has an outstanding arm. She's got a high softball IQ, loves to play and is extremely competitive."

Carrillo got the team's Golden Glove award, given to the defensive player of the year, for the second time in her career. With 198 total chances, Carrillo led the team with 172 putouts and was second with a .975 fielding percentage. She also had 21 assists.

Offensively, Carrillo was third with a .371 average (33-for-89). She drove in 25 runs, good for second-best on the team, and scored 12. She had a .551 slugging percentage and a .398 on-base percentage. She also hit three home-runs.

"Katie is one of the top defensive catchers in the area and does a great job handling our pitchers," Kurtz said. "Her quickness and arm strength are outstanding and her verso also gives us added depth at third and short.

“She was our cleanup hitter all season and is one of the keys to our offense.”

Mack ended the year with a .359 average (33-for-92), 27 runs scored, 11 runs driven in, a .410 on-base percentage and a .500 slugging percentage.

Lamb was named the team's most improved player, while Hill earned the team's Coaches' Award.

Academic awards

In addition to Roukey, the following players were Hudson and Suburban League Scholar Athletes: Albrecht, Hill, Gomersal, Mack, Butina, Lamb, Julia Noble, Freya Hadfield, Emily Smith, Lexi Korff, Nora Howard, Samantha Farabee, Katie Carrillo, Stevie Carrillo, Jenna Lightner, Kylee Koelsch, Hannah McCray and Jessica Layton.

In addition to Roukey, the following players earned the Ohio Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Academic Award: Katie Carrillo, Gomersal, Butina, Albrecht, Noble, McCray, Lamb and Hill.

Up and coming

For junior varsity, Stevie Carrillo was named as the team's most valuable player. Farabee was the offensive player of the year, while Howard was the defensive player of the year. Hannah Gillium was named most improved player, and Smith earned the "Spirit of the Game" Award.