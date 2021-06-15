Hudson baseball ends season with three first team all-conference selections

Three Hudson baseball players earned first team All-Suburban League National Conference accolades after the Explorers' title season in 2021.

Senior pitcher Jack Florig, senior outfielder Drew Lightner and sophomore catcher Sam Scharville were all first-team selections for the Explorers (17-12, 10-4), who split the SLNC title with Brecksville, North Royalton and Wadsworth.

Senior Charlie Draper, junior Johnny MacKay and sophomore Preston Surace all earned second-team recognition, while senior Aiden Bangos and junior Wyatt Prado were honorable mentions.

Scharville was Hudson's leading hitter with 30 hits (12 for extra bases), a .423 average and a .543 on-base percentage.

"Really Sam's first high school baseball experience was varsity baseball," coach Buddy Dice said. "He did quite well, caught just about every game, if not every game of the season. He batted in the middle of the order and I think he did a tremendous job as a sophomore playing on a competitive team playing a competitive schedule."

Florig led the team in wins on the mound with seven, and also in innings pitched with 46⅔. He had 46 strikeouts, second on the team behind Draper's 48. Draper pitched 44⅔ innings.

"With Jack Florig he was someone who always wanted the baseball, always wanted to pitch, just loved to compete, was able to throw strikes," Dice said. "His arm was resilient and he bounced back quickly. He threw multiple pitches for strikes and always put us in a position to win."

Lightner was named the team's most valuable player as well as the top defensive player.

He was right behind Scharville with 29 hits, a .403 average and 24 stolen bases.

"Obviously with Drew's accomplishments, he was kind of the catalyst for our offense and also the defensive MVP," Dice said. "He just played an outstanding right field for us. It's not always the easiest place to play at Hudson and he covered a lot of ground. Not a lot of balls fell if they were remotely within his reach. Whenever you look at his offensive numbers, whether it's on base percentage, batting average, stolen bases, he was someone we had in the top of the order that could hit for average, hit for power and just helped us tremendously offensively as well.

Scharville was named the team's top offensive player. Florig was named the top pitcher. Senior Connor Rubin earned the TEAM me AWARD, awarded to one player each year who epitomizes the ideals of the program and being a team player.

Senior Corey Strazek earned the Ray Hyser Award, which is voted on by the team and given to one varsity athlete each year on each Hudson team. It is named in honor of the former Hudson athletic director.

In addition, the program received a handful of all-district awards from the Northeast Ohio Baseball Coaches Association. Jim Nold was named the assistant coach of the year. Scharville was a second-team selection and Florig earned honorable mention accolades.

The Explorers will have four players continue their playing careers at the collegiate level.

JT Fabian will play at Paradise Valley College (Ariz.), Florig will play at Adrian College (Mich.), Rubin will play at Emerson College (Mass.) and Strazek will play at Ohio Wesleyan University.

Rubin and Strazek, who also served as Hudson's team captains in the 2021 season, will also represent Hudson in the Northeast Ohio Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Game on July 7.

Rubin was also named recipient of the Kiwanis Scholarship, which is given to one player in the program who has grown up playing in the Kiwanis programs and exemplifies the "pillars of service to others, leadership and future plans for service to others."

Fabian earned the Hudson Baseball Association scholarship.

Six players earned academic All-State recognition: Bangos, Ben Coates, Andrew Layton, Lightner and Lincoln Nye.