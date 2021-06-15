Akron Aviators semi-pro basketball team competing in new summer league in Twinsburg

Submitted story

Kent Weeklies

After a year off during the pandemic, minor league basketball is returning this summer as the Akron Aviators semi-pro team joins the new Pro Basketball Association (PBA).

The Aviators will play a 10 game season out of Twinsburg this summer, kicking off Saturday, June 19 at The Edge Sports and Arts Academy.

The Akron Aviators are coached by Dion Griffin, a native of Detroit who has experience coaching winning teams from college to high school, including Aviators 6-foot-9 center, Andre Fredrick (Robert Morris University).

Seven former Aviators have been drafted internationally or to the higher echelons of basketball.

The team was founded in May of 2017 in the American Basketball Association by entertainment executive Brian “Essince” Collins of Royal Heir Entertainment and partner David Brooks.

“We are committed to giving back to the community and assisting players in reaching the next stage of their careers,” Collins said in a press release. “This has been a wild year and we’re excited to bring high level basketball back to the area.”

Aviators basketball is fun for basketball fans of all ages.

Adult tickets are just $10, while all students only pay $5. Tickets are available at www.akronaviators.com and at the door.