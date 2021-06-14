Samuel Suber and Reece Parry end Tallmadge tennis careers with district appearance

The Tallmadge boys tennis first doubles team of Samuel Suber and Reece Parry wrapped up high school careers as four-year letter winners with a district tournament appearance.

Suber and Parry got to the district tournament by defeating Canton South (Caleb Humes/Trevor Paul) in round two of sectionals in two sets, 7-6, 6-1, after a first-round bye.

In the third round, the duo defeated Cloverleaf (Atakin Kemp/Austin Cummings) in two sets, 7-6 6-1 to advance to the district tournament.

In the district tournament, they ran into Pepper Pike Orange (Josh & Chika Nwaozuzu), losing to the eventual Division II state doubles champions.

In addition to being four-year varsity letter winners at Tallmadge, both Suber and Parry also earned Honorable Mention Suburban League American Conference accolades for the 2021 season.