Hudson boys lacrosse racks up postseason awards

The Hudson boys lacrosse team finished the 2021 season with plenty of individual accolades to match its 20-2 record and Division I regional runner-up finish.

Griffin Liedel and Alec Dickens both earned All-American recognition for the Explorers.

Dickens was named the regional player of the year, as well as attackman of the year. In addition, he earned first-team all-region, first-team All-Ohio and first-team All-Midwest honors.

Liedel was also named regional defenseman of the year and the Adam S. Hamilton Northern Ohio Player of the Year in addition to earning first-team all-region, first-team All-Ohio and first-team All-Midwest.

Matt Mehelic was named the regional long-stick midfielder of the year, also making first team all-region, second team All-Ohio, and honorable mention All-Midwest.

Jack Jenkins, Adam Oscarson, Brennan Catania and Alex Movshin all earned first-team All-Region honors as well. Chase Weber earned second-team recognition while Carter Vaillancourt and Ian Ludewig were both honorable mentions.

Oscarson earned second-team All-Ohio honors as well, while Jenkins and Catania were named third-team All-Ohio selections.

Oscarson and Weber join Liedel and Dickens as first-team All-Midwest selections, while Jenkins, Catania and Movshin earned second-team honors. Both Ludewig and Mehelic were honorable mention selections.