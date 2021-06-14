Hudson boys lacrosse racks up postseason awards

Ashley Bastock
Kent Weeklies
Hudson Griffin Liedel runs with the ball as St. Ignatius Ken Lubnik pursues in the first quarter of the Division I regional final lacrosse game at Hudson Memorial Stadium on Friday May 28, 2021 in Hudson. Hudson lost to St. Ignatius 6 t0 8.

The Hudson boys lacrosse team finished the 2021 season with plenty of individual accolades to match its 20-2 record and Division I regional runner-up finish.

Griffin Liedel and Alec Dickens both earned All-American recognition for the Explorers.

Dickens was named the regional player of the year, as well as attackman of the year. In addition, he earned first-team all-region, first-team All-Ohio and first-team All-Midwest honors. 

Liedel was also named regional defenseman of the year and the Adam S. Hamilton Northern Ohio Player of the Year in addition to earning first-team all-region, first-team All-Ohio and first-team All-Midwest. 

Matt Mehelic was named the regional long-stick midfielder of the year, also making first team all-region, second team All-Ohio, and honorable mention All-Midwest. 

Jack Jenkins, Adam Oscarson, Brennan Catania and Alex Movshin all earned first-team All-Region honors as well. Chase Weber earned second-team recognition while Carter Vaillancourt and Ian Ludewig were both honorable mentions.

Oscarson earned second-team All-Ohio honors as well, while Jenkins and Catania were named third-team All-Ohio selections. 

Oscarson and Weber join Liedel and Dickens as first-team All-Midwest selections, while Jenkins, Catania and Movshin earned second-team honors. Both Ludewig and Mehelic were honorable mention selections. 