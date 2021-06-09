Hudson High School girls club rugby team wins state title

The Hudson High School girls rugby club team has won its second state title in the last four years.

The Explorers topped Cleveland St. Joseph Academy 31-12 in the final match at Fortress Obetz in Columbus on June 5.

"St. Joe's has been a rival of ours for the last several years as they have eliminated us [in] three separate state finals," Hudson coach Adam Wheaton said. "To finally overcome them in the finals was a huge accomplishment and means a ton to our program."

Julia Bowser had two tries for Hudson. Senior captain Anna Walters, Marie Hawthorn and Rachel Nodar all had one try apiece. Anna Sturley added three conversions.

Hudson last won the state title in 2018.