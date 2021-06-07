Hudson Kiwanis Baseball Successfully Hosts First Annual Gary Gough Classic Weekend
Hudson Kiwanis Baseball hosted a jam-packed weekend of activities for local youth players May 14-16, 2021 at Barlow Farm Park and Cascade Park in Hudson.
The main event was the first annual Gary Gough Classic, a mid-season tournament weekend for all in the AA-League, AAA-League, Majors and Koufax League, which includes every player age 7-14 in Hudson Kiwanis Baseball. Thirty-four teams comprised of 410 players participated in a total of 47 games.
The Classic was held in honor of Gary Gough who volunteered countless hours over the past three decades helping with almost every aspect of the program. Gough managed umpires, equipment and scheduling among other duties and stepped away from Hudson Kiwanis Baseball following the 2020 season after 29 years with the organization.
A new batting cage, funded by the Kiwanis Club of Hudson and several anonymous individuals and businesses, was dedicated by Hudson Mayor Craig Shubert on Saturday, May 15. Gary Gough was presented with a plaque during the ceremony. The batting cage is available for use by all local baseball and softball players.
Additionally, two Major League Baseball competitions were hosted the morning of May 15: Pitch, Hit, & Run and the Jr. Home Run Derby. Both competitions allowed players 14 and under a chance to compete nationally to qualify for the finals being held during the World Series this fall.
“We received a tremendous amount of positive feedback on the events during the Gary Gough Classic,” said Chris Lawrence, who was the tournament director. “Most of the players in our program do not get to experience this type of a baseball event. There are several ways we are working to make it even better next year.”
The Kiwanis Club of Hudson also operated the concession stand at Barlow Farm Park for the weekend. Concession proceeds and funds raised through sponsorship of the event will help Kiwanis with future initiatives focused on serving the youth of the community.
Koufax League Tournament (13/14)
Winner: Hudson Blue
Players:
Back left to right: Coach Dave Kolarik, Chris Turk, Max Bangayan, Coach Dave Rodgers, Tyler Rodgers, David Branthoover, Andy Skoczen, Coach Dave Skoczen
Front left to right: Parker Rosenberg, Ryan Kolarik, Mike Obert, Liam Painter, Tate Morris
Not pictured: Will Franco, Vince Greco, Alex Buzzelli
Second Place: Hudson Grey
Players:
Left to right: Assistant coach Erik Dirker, assistant coach Bill Brodbeck, Charlie Buynak, Brenna Pethel, Ethan Cnudde, Tim Abood, Alec Brodbeck, Izaac Zarges, Luke Dirker, Danny Downing, Adam Linke, Timmy Dowling, Charlie MacCallum, Head Coach Dan Abood
Majors League Tournament (11/12)
Winner: Braves
Players:
Back row left to right: Head Coach Chris Lawrence, Assistant Coach Jeff Krysiak
Middle: Nolan Ramey, Charlie Lawrence, Alex Parker, Matthew Krysiak, Jackson Babers
Front: Ben Sykes, Matt Yurak, Justin Brown, Mike Lacey, George Haritakis
Not pictured: Jonathan Hunsicker
Second Place: Nationals
Players:
Back Row (Left to right): Coach Gresh, Coach Nelson, Coach Dixon
Middle Row: Owen Dredge, Joey Lyons, Liam Wearley, Drew Dixon, Jacob Paynter
Front Row: Beckham Gresh, Nicholas Nelsen, David Stephenson, Cameron Diakandru, Rodrigo Martinez Ruiz, Elliott Mintz
AAA- League Tournament (9/10)
Winner: Phillies
Players:
Back Row (L to R) – Tim Thies, Steve Spalding, Geoff Besso, Kevin Gross
Middle Row (L to R) – Owen Thome, Myles Miracle, Henrik Heitmeyer, Mason Heitmeyer, Brady Besso, Joshua Gross, Bennett Roberts, Finley Thies
Front Row (L to R) – Alex Spalding, James Stropki, Landon Knight, Daniel Gross
Not pictured – Collin Trainor
Second Place: Angels
Players
Back row, left to right: Zack Fitzgerald, Jeff Krysiak, John DeBlaey, Evan Rhoa, Nick Wojnowski, William Mize, Andrew Krysiak, Max Chottiner
Front row, left to right: Gus Haritakis, Torin Gondek, Owen Morvillo, Tyler Raw, Gavin Graybill
Not pictured: Hayden Donauer
AA-League Tournament (7/8)
Winner: Blue Rocks
Players (left to right):
Ben Pankratz, Anderson Vilt, Ethan Rothermel, Mason Westerburg, Bronson Grucza, Louie Verlinger, Brennan Dowling, Lincoln Bateman, Colton Kirkwood, Grady Milligan
Left to right coaches
Assistant Coach - Jeff Pankratz, Head Coach - Jason Grucza
Not pictured
Walter Herbe, Donald Herbe
Second Place: Scrappers
Players (left to Right) – Reid Dowling, Beau Ivey, Bryce McElroy, Sullivan Althof, Ryan Crouse, Carson Langerman, Thomas Schiele, Aiden Jackson, Luke Collins, Arnie Dodd
Not pictured - Brett Ivey, Tom Dowling, Stefano Kalogerou
Home Run Derby – 14U
Winner: Timothy Abood
Runner-Up: Max Bangayan
Home Run Derby – 12U
Winner: Teddy Goodman
Runner-Up: Chase Worman
Pitch, Hit and Run – 13/14
Winner: Max Bangayan
Runner-Up: Tyler Rodgers
Pitch, Hit and Run – 11/12
Winner: Chase Worman
Runner-Up: Charlie Lawrence
Pitch, Hit and Run – 9/10
Winner: Alex Urrea
Runner-Up: Jack Teti
Pitch, Hit and Run – 7/8
Winner: Tucker Cornell
Runner-Up: Hayden Page