Hudson Kiwanis Baseball Successfully Hosts First Annual Gary Gough Classic Weekend

Submitted story

Kent Weeklies

Hudson Kiwanis Baseball hosted a jam-packed weekend of activities for local youth players May 14-16, 2021 at Barlow Farm Park and Cascade Park in Hudson.

The main event was the first annual Gary Gough Classic, a mid-season tournament weekend for all in the AA-League, AAA-League, Majors and Koufax League, which includes every player age 7-14 in Hudson Kiwanis Baseball. Thirty-four teams comprised of 410 players participated in a total of 47 games.

The Classic was held in honor of Gary Gough who volunteered countless hours over the past three decades helping with almost every aspect of the program. Gough managed umpires, equipment and scheduling among other duties and stepped away from Hudson Kiwanis Baseball following the 2020 season after 29 years with the organization.

A new batting cage, funded by the Kiwanis Club of Hudson and several anonymous individuals and businesses, was dedicated by Hudson Mayor Craig Shubert on Saturday, May 15. Gary Gough was presented with a plaque during the ceremony. The batting cage is available for use by all local baseball and softball players.

Additionally, two Major League Baseball competitions were hosted the morning of May 15: Pitch, Hit, & Run and the Jr. Home Run Derby. Both competitions allowed players 14 and under a chance to compete nationally to qualify for the finals being held during the World Series this fall.

“We received a tremendous amount of positive feedback on the events during the Gary Gough Classic,” said Chris Lawrence, who was the tournament director. “Most of the players in our program do not get to experience this type of a baseball event. There are several ways we are working to make it even better next year.”

The Kiwanis Club of Hudson also operated the concession stand at Barlow Farm Park for the weekend. Concession proceeds and funds raised through sponsorship of the event will help Kiwanis with future initiatives focused on serving the youth of the community.

Koufax League Tournament (13/14)

Winner: Hudson Blue

Players:

Back left to right: Coach Dave Kolarik, Chris Turk, Max Bangayan, Coach Dave Rodgers, Tyler Rodgers, David Branthoover, Andy Skoczen, Coach Dave Skoczen

Front left to right: Parker Rosenberg, Ryan Kolarik, Mike Obert, Liam Painter, Tate Morris

Not pictured: Will Franco, Vince Greco, Alex Buzzelli

Second Place: Hudson Grey

Players:

Left to right: Assistant coach Erik Dirker, assistant coach Bill Brodbeck, Charlie Buynak, Brenna Pethel, Ethan Cnudde, Tim Abood, Alec Brodbeck, Izaac Zarges, Luke Dirker, Danny Downing, Adam Linke, Timmy Dowling, Charlie MacCallum, Head Coach Dan Abood

Majors League Tournament (11/12)

Winner: Braves

Players:

Back row left to right: Head Coach Chris Lawrence, Assistant Coach Jeff Krysiak

Middle: Nolan Ramey, Charlie Lawrence, Alex Parker, Matthew Krysiak, Jackson Babers

Front: Ben Sykes, Matt Yurak, Justin Brown, Mike Lacey, George Haritakis

Not pictured: Jonathan Hunsicker

Second Place: Nationals

Players:

Back Row (Left to right): Coach Gresh, Coach Nelson, Coach Dixon

Middle Row: Owen Dredge, Joey Lyons, Liam Wearley, Drew Dixon, Jacob Paynter

Front Row: Beckham Gresh, Nicholas Nelsen, David Stephenson, Cameron Diakandru, Rodrigo Martinez Ruiz, Elliott Mintz

AAA- League Tournament (9/10)

Winner: Phillies

Players:

Back Row (L to R) – Tim Thies, Steve Spalding, Geoff Besso, Kevin Gross

Middle Row (L to R) – Owen Thome, Myles Miracle, Henrik Heitmeyer, Mason Heitmeyer, Brady Besso, Joshua Gross, Bennett Roberts, Finley Thies

Front Row (L to R) – Alex Spalding, James Stropki, Landon Knight, Daniel Gross

Not pictured – Collin Trainor

Second Place: Angels

Players

Back row, left to right: Zack Fitzgerald, Jeff Krysiak, John DeBlaey, Evan Rhoa, Nick Wojnowski, William Mize, Andrew Krysiak, Max Chottiner

Front row, left to right: Gus Haritakis, Torin Gondek, Owen Morvillo, Tyler Raw, Gavin Graybill

Not pictured: Hayden Donauer

AA-League Tournament (7/8)

Winner: Blue Rocks

Players (left to right):

Ben Pankratz, Anderson Vilt, Ethan Rothermel, Mason Westerburg, Bronson Grucza, Louie Verlinger, Brennan Dowling, Lincoln Bateman, Colton Kirkwood, Grady Milligan

Left to right coaches

Assistant Coach - Jeff Pankratz, Head Coach - Jason Grucza

Not pictured

Walter Herbe, Donald Herbe

Second Place: Scrappers

Players (left to Right) – Reid Dowling, Beau Ivey, Bryce McElroy, Sullivan Althof, Ryan Crouse, Carson Langerman, Thomas Schiele, Aiden Jackson, Luke Collins, Arnie Dodd

Not pictured - Brett Ivey, Tom Dowling, Stefano Kalogerou

Home Run Derby – 14U

Winner: Timothy Abood

Runner-Up: Max Bangayan

Home Run Derby – 12U

Winner: Teddy Goodman

Runner-Up: Chase Worman

Pitch, Hit and Run – 13/14

Winner: Max Bangayan

Runner-Up: Tyler Rodgers

Pitch, Hit and Run – 11/12

Winner: Chase Worman

Runner-Up: Charlie Lawrence

Pitch, Hit and Run – 9/10

Winner: Alex Urrea

Runner-Up: Jack Teti

Pitch, Hit and Run – 7/8

Winner: Tucker Cornell

Runner-Up: Hayden Page