Hudson athletics roundup: Baseball wins sectional crown, softball wins 13th straight league game

The Hudson baseball team picked up a Division I sectional title with a 7-4 win over Eastlake North on Thursday, May 20.

Hudson got three RBI from Wyatt Prado (1-for-3), two from Chris Maurer (1-for-2) and one from Carter Buzzelli.

On the mound, Jack Florig (7-1) struck out four and gave up two hits and one walk in five innings.

In a regular season contest on Friday, May 21, the Explorers fell 6-3 to Mentor at home.

Drew Lightner (1-for-3) and JT Fabian (1-for-1) drove in runs for the Explorers.

SOFTBALL

The Explorers won their 13th consecutive Suburban League National Conference game by defeating Brecksville 12-4 on Tuesday.

Senior starting pitcher Maddie Roukey notched her 19th win of the season against just four losses, striking out seven and allowing just six hits, one walk and four earned runs.

At the plate, Roukey was 2-for-3 with two RBI.

Juniors Laurel Gomersal (2-for-4) and Katie Carrillo (2-for-5) led the Explorer offense. Gomersal doubled and tripled. Carrillo batted in four runs.

Aubrey Hill also had two hits for Hudson.

LACROSSE

The Hudson boys and girls lacrosse teams both advanced in the OHSAA Tournament with wins earlier in the week.

The girls topped Shaker Heights on Monday 14-11 while the boys bested Cleveland St. Edward 7-4. Both wins placed Hudson in their respective regional finals.