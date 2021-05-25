Hudson United Soccer Club 2010 Girls Blue team wins the championship in the 2021 Ohio State Cup

The Hudson United Soccer Club 2010 Girls Blue team won the championship in the 2021 Ohio State Cup. The team competed in 2010 Girls Super Group (the top division), and was the only community team registered.

Hudson was in fourth place going into semifinal, and topped Team Challenger 3-2 for the title.

The scores four each game in the tournament were as follows:

Prelims May 14-16, Lost Nations Sports Park, Willoughby

5/15: Hudson vs. Team Challenger 1-4

5/16: Hudson vs. CVSA 1-1

5/16: Hudson vs. Pacesetter 5-1

Finals - May 22-23, Darree Fields, Dublin

5/22 Semifinal: Hudson vs. Sporting Columbus 2-1

5/23 Final: Hudson vs. Team Challenger 3-2