Submitted photo

Twinsburg Bulletin

Twinsburg resident and St. Vincent-St. Mary sophomore Ilana Boykin has qualified for Division II Northeast District competition in girls long jump and the 4x100 relay. Boykin jumped 13 feet, 11 inches at the Central Catholic Relays to solidify her spot.

Boykin is also a varsity gymnast, STVM school ambassador, and member of Irish Athletes for Christ.