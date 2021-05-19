Hudson athletic roundup: Softball earns shutout win on senior night

On Hudson softball’s senior night, the class of 2021 came up big to propel the Explorers to their 10th consecutive Suburban League National Conference victory, 12-0 over Cuyahoga Falls on Thursday, May 13.

Maddie Roukey tossed her second consecutive league one-hitter and struck out 12, earning her 16th win of the season.

Roukey got plenty of support from her senior classmates. Erin Malaska doubled and singled in three trips and drove in four runs, Juliette Lamb doubled and scored and Delaney O’ Connell walked, singled and drove in a run.

Freshman Kaia Mack was 3-for-4 with an RBI and a pair of runs scored and junior Laurel Gomersal ripped her second homer in two days, scored twice and had three RBI for the Explorers.

Juniors Katie Carrillo and Paige Albrecht each had a pair of singles and an RBI as well for Hudson.

The Explorers extended their league winning streak to 11 games with a 6-1 win over Nordonia on Friday, May 14.

Gomersal powered the offense again with a double off the fence and a two-RBI triple.

Roukey gave up two singles and struck out 12 to improve to 17-3 for the year.

LACROSSE

The girls lacrosse team picked up a 20-10 win over Granville on Saturday, May 15.

Jamison Cart and Peyton Farley each had double hat tricks. Sarah Lozina, Maggie Murray, Kaci Ramlow and Ryan St. Pierre each also scored twice for the Explorers. Emily Ritenour had four assists, while Abby Moran added two. Grace Kempf, Farley, and St. Pierre also added assists.