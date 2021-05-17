Hudson girls track finishes as runners-up in Suburban League National Conference track and field meet

Roger Gordon

Correspondent

Emma Hannan captured the 3,200-meter run with a time of 11 minutes, 21.21 seconds and was a member of Hudson’s winning 3,200 relay team May 12-13 at the Suburban League National Conference track meet at Nordonia. The 3,200 relay also consisted of Brenna Beucler, Sydney Gallagher and Jordyn Hopgood. Their time was 9:31.71.

“Emma is so deserving of her win in the 3,200 simply based on the fact that she works so very hard and is the ultimate teammate,” Explorers head coach Jeff Hildebrand said.

Hudson finished second out of eight teams with 98 points. Twinsburg won the competition with 112.5 points. Wadsworth was third with 94.5 points. Including the National Conference’s dual records (6-1 for Hudson, 7-0 for Wadsworth), the Explorers tied the Grizzlies for first place in the conference overall.

“I cannot be more pleased with the performance of the team getting a runner-up finish in such a talented conference,” said Hildebrand. “Pre-meet seedings had them finishing third or fourth in the points, but the ladies exceeded expectations with several great efforts.”

Gallagher finished second in the 1,600 with a time of 5:08.84 while Beucler finished second in the 800 with a time of 2:18.83. Sarah Weldon placed third in the 3,200 with a time of 11:47.54, and Hopgood was sixth in the 800 with a clocking of 2:23.86.

The 1,600 relay team of Gallagher, Hannan, Beucler and Lauren Pacsi finished sixth with a time of 4:09.7. Pacsi was sixth in the 400 with a time of 1:02.06.

Reagan Miele, Kristine Roegner, Gabby Offredo and Marita Johnson teamed to finish both fifth (1:49.03) in the 800 relay and seventh (52.23) in the 400 relay. Offredo also finished seventh in the 100 with a time of 13:24, and Roegner placed eighth in the 200 with a clocking of 27.47.

Lily Swain finished third in the 300 hurdles with a personal-best time of 49.72. Miele placed an impressive sixth with a time of 50.54 as she is still recovering from an injury.

Abby Young tied for sixth in the high jump with a leap of 4 feet, 8 inches. Niveah Harvey was eighth with a leap of 4-8.

Swain finished third in the pole vault with a vault of 10 feet. Cecily Merrick placed fourth with a vault of 9-6.

Long jumper Holly Smith was seventh with a personal-best leap of 16-0.5.

Grace Merrick finished second in the shot put with a throw of 36-7 and also was sixth in the discus with a toss of 95-10. Veronica Church placed seventh in the discus with a throw of 95 feet.

“It was one of Veronica’s best ever throws, Hildebrand said. “Many of the girls are peaking at the right time of the season as we head into the district meet.”