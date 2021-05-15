Twinsburg baseball drops three games

The Twinsburg varsity baseball team dropped three regular-season games over the last week, two of which were to Hudson.

Twinsburg fell 9-0 against Brecksville on Monday, May 10.

The game was fairly even through the first five innings, as Brecksville maintained a narrow 1-0 lead. The Bees scored six runs in the top of the sixth inning and tacked on two more in the seventh. Jeremy Tonelli took his third loss of the year for Twinsburg on the mound. The Tigers managed just four hits and committed four errors.

The Tigers also dropped a game to Hudson on Tuesday, May 11, 12-2.

Twinsburg got eight hits in the game, but left eight stranded on base as well. Tonelli and Kaden Kimmel were each 2-for-3 at the plate.

The Tigers fell to Hudson again on Wednesday, 5-4 on the road.

Kyan Barnes was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI, while Max Hollan was 2-for-3 with two singles. Chris Bryant was 2-for-4.