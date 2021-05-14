Hudson native Katie Clark named OAC women's lacrosse rookie of the year after stellar first year with Mount Union

Mount Union women's lacrosse player Katie Clark, a Hudson native and Walsh Jesuit alumnus, has been named the Ohio Athletic Conference rookie of the year.

"It's a really big accomplishment for me," Clark said. "It's obviously been a tough year for all of us, but it's a nice accomplishment to end the season for me and for all of my teammates. I think we got eight All-OAC awards for our team, so that's pretty awesome."

This season, Clark scored 35 goals. She led the team with 28 assists as well, bringing her total points for the year to 63. She is the third Mount Union player over the last five years to win the award.

"I think that was always my goal to make an impact on the program that I came into," Clark said. "I'm just really happy that it was with Mount and my teammates. The plan is to continue getting records and getting awards. I just want to have fun with my teammates at the end of the day, though."

Clark also earned first team All-OAC honors in addition to being named rookie of the year.

The Purple Raiders went 13-2 and advanced to the OAC Tournament championship game this season.

"I know that my team, we just lost a lot of seniors, but we do have a lot of potential," Clark said. "Some of our seniors are staying a fifth year, so that's great for us. But I know that the future is bright for us and we'll just continue to strive for OAC Champs."