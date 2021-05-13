Hudson athletics roundup: Roukey completes fifth straight shutout start for varsity softball

Senior pitcher Maddie Roukey tossed a one-hit shutout while juniors Laurel Gomersal and Katie Carrillo each hit two-run homers to power the Explorers to their ninth consecutive Suburban League National Division victory with a 10-0, five-inning win over Twinsburg on Thursday, May 6.

The shutout was Roukey’s fifth consecutive scoreless start and improved her record to 14-3 on the season.

Freshman lead-off hitter Kaia Mack notched three hits in four trips to drive in a pair of runs while senior right fielder Juliette Lamb also picked up a pair of RBI, blasting a double and a triple. Roukey helped her own cause with a first inning triple to right and rode home on Carrillo’s blast to the right centerfield gap to give the Explorers all the runs they needed.

With a 7-2 sectional final win over Willoughby South on Wednesday, Hudson is now 15-6 on the season and 9-1 in the Suburban League National Division. The Explorers have won their last seven games.

BASEBALL

The Hudson varsity baseball team picked up a 3-1 win over Stow on Thursday, May 6.

The Explorers scored all three of their runs in the first two innings. Hudson got two RBI from Drew Lightner (3-for-3) and one from Corey Strazek (1-for-3).

On the mound, pitchers Jack Florig and Charlie Draper limited Stow to just one hit for the game.

Hudson picked up a run-rule 12-2 win over Twinsburg on Tuesday, topping the Tigers in five innings. The Explorers opened the game up in the fourth inning when they drove in six runs.

Sam Scharville was 3-for-3 with three RBI in the game. Hudson also got two RBI from Ben Coates (1-for-1). Lightner also had a multi-hit game for the Explorers (2-for-3, one RBI).

Florig got the win on the mound, relinquishing seven hits, one walk and two unearned runs in 4 1/3 innings while striking out three.

The Explorers closed out league play on Wednesday with a 5-4 win over Twinsburg. Hudson got two RBI apiece from Scharville (2-for-2) and Strazek (2-for-3). Christopher Maurer (1-for-3) drove in the remaining Explorer run.

Draper got the win for Hudson, pitching 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, relinquishing four hits and striking out four.

Hudson ends the year 10-4 in league play.

TENNIS

The Hudson boys tennis team finished tied for second place in the Suburban League National Conference tennis tournament and tied for second place in the final conference standings with Wadsworth.

Hudson earned 28 points to finish behind Brecksville (38 points) in the tournament. The Bees also finished in first place in the final overall standings.

Charlie Yurak advanced to the semifinal match in first singles, getting a win over Wadsworth’s Dylan Currens in three sets (3-6, 6-1, 6-2) before falling to eventual conference champion Twinsburg’s Brian Nesic (1-6, 7-5, 2-6). Yurak finished in fourth place.

In second singles, Ryan Pappano advanced to the finals of the consolation bracket, but fell to Stow’s Will Allio, ultimately finishing in sixth place.

Patrick Li was the runner up in the third singles bracket, and fell to Brecksville’s John Eckert in a match shortened due to injury. Li earned wins over Cuyahoga Fall’s Jacob Graham (6-0, 6-0) and North Royalton’s Anthony DiSisto (6-2, 6-2).

In first doubles, Hudson’s team of Nicholas Pineau and Will Chandler made it to the semifinal match, topping Stow’s Jackson Ramsey and Ben Allio in two sets (6-1, 7-5) before falling to Wadsworth’s Ethan Vukovic and Wyatt Greenlees (4-6, 3-6), the eventual conference champions. Pineau and Chandler won their consolation match over Twinsburg’s Brock Woods and Nate Wagner to finish in third place.

In second doubles, the team of Asher Chluda and Ben Fisher finished runners-up to Brecksville’s Manith Humchad and Rohan Rangaraju. Chluda and Fisher topped Stow’s Manny Stegal and Ben Oldham (6-4, 6-0) and Wadsworth’s Thomas Herrington and Matthew Jariga (4-6, 7-5, 6-3) before falling 3-6, 3-6 in the final match.

The Explorers fell 5-0 to Walsh Jesuit on Tuesday, dropping them to 8-9 for the year.