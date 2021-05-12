Hudson girls track notches win over Twinsburg, concluding dual meet season

Roger Gordon

Correspondent

The Hudson girls track and field team concluded the dual meet season May 5 in impressive fashion by defeating Suburban League National Conference rival Twinsburg at home 85-52.

“It has been many years since we have beaten Twinsburg at a dual meet, so this win is especially satisfying,” Explorers head coach Jeff Hildebrand said. “Furthermore, beating Stow-Munroe Falls and Nordonia in previous weeks is a real accomplishment for these girls. They also handled Wadsworth at a recent invitational, so the team looks really strong heading into the postseason.”

The field events had another strong day, beginning with long jumpers Holly Smith and Cecily Merrick placing first and second.

High jumpers Neveah Harvey and Abby Young finished second and third.

Grace Merrick led the throwing unit by winning the discus and finishing second in the shot put. Veronica Church finished third in the discus.

The pole vault group continued its dominance with Merrick vaulting to first and Lily Swain and Lindsey Havens tying for second.

The sprinters were led by Marita Johnson, who finished second in the 100-meter dash and third in the 200. Gabby Offredo placed second in the 100.

Lauren Pasci raced to a second-place finish in the 400 with Ruby Jacops finishing third.

Emma Hannan, Sarah Weldon, Story Jones and Brenna Beucler combined to capture the 3,200 relay.

Hannan and Beucler tied for first in the 800 with Story Jones right behind in third.

The 1,600 was dominated by winner Sydney Gallagher with Jordyn Hopgood on her heels in second.

The 3,200 was also won by Gallagher with Hopgood again in hot pursuit in second and Weldon running a strong third.

Pasci, Beucler, Hannan and Gallagher won the 1,600 relay with ease.

Three days later, on May 8, Hudson finished second with 88 points in the 17-team Woodridge Wrap-Up in Peninsula. Chardon won with 109 points and Woodridge finished third with 78 points.

Smith led the way in the field events by capturing the long jump with a leap of 16 feet. Cecily Merrick finished eighth (14-4.75).

Grace Merrick finished second in the shot put with a throw of 34-9.

Lily Swain finished third in the pole vault with a vault of 9 feet. Cecily Merrick finished fourth (9 feet) and Havens was fifth (8-6).

Abigail Young placed sixth in the high jump with a leap of 4-8.

Hannon won the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:09.78. Beucler finished third (5:12.07).

Gallagher finished third in the 800 with a time of 2:22.39. Jones was fourth (2:23.51).

Weldon finished third in the 3,200 with a time of 11:38.63, while Swain placed sixth in the 300 hurdles with a clocking of 50.13.

The Explorers’ 400 relay finished fourth with a time of 52.09, and the 800 relay was fifth with a time of 1:50.61.

Placing sixth were both the 1,600 relay (4:22.37) and the 3,200 relay (10:53.76).