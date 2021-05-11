Luke McLaughlin excelling in first year with Hudson track and field

Roger Gordon

Correspondent

Luke McLaughlin played lacrosse for Hudson and was an explosive wide receiver on the Explorers football team.

This spring, McLaughlin, a senior, decided to give track and field a try for the first time. He has carried over his explosiveness on the gridiron to the track.

“It’s tough to gauge how a kid will do that first year out for track,” Hudson head coach Mark McConnell said. “Luke always had some good speed as a wide receiver in football, but it’s really impressive to see how much more explosive he’s gotten this spring by just doing the work. He’s really all in with it. It’s been really exciting to see him improve.

“We’ve been really impressed with how much Luke has learned and grown and how flexible and open to new things he’s been. He’s been very coachable. And he’s really using his opportunities to run track to improve on his explosive speed for football when he goes to college [at Boston College]. He’s really taken advantage of his opportunity to run track, using it to his advantage to not only make him a better football player but to really help out the track team this spring and make us a much stronger team as a whole, improving our sprint teams.”

McLaughlin’s latest exploits on the track came May 8 at the Woodridge Wrap-Up in Peninsula. He captured the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.21 seconds, eking out junior Colin Pierce, his teammate, at the end. McLaughlin also finished fifth in the 200 with a time of 23.38. He was the anchor on the 400 relay that placed third with a clocking of 43.79.

McLaughlin’s great day helped Hudson win the 17-team competition with 97 points. Woodridge finished second with 94 points and Cleveland Glenville was third with 70 points.

Luke had one of his best meets of the season,” said McConnell. “He was strong and confident from the start in the 100. It was a really good win. The 400 relay had one of its best runs in a couple of years. It was an exciting meet for Luke. He’s really come along this year. He’s been one of our top sprinters all season.”

According to McConnell, McLaughlin has more than just the physical tools to excel.

“Luke obviously is extremely explosive, very fast, but he’s also truly a student of any sports he plays. He’s so mentally tough and prepared to do the work the right way and get better. He sets an example and is a good role model for the rest of the kids on the team.”