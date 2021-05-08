Twinsburg athletics roundup: Brian Nesic claims Suburban League National title in first singles in conference tennis tournament

The Twinsburg boys tennis team finished in fifth place in the Suburban League National Conference Tournament. The Tigers earned 24 points in the tournament and also end the season at fifth place in the conference, behind Brecksville, Hudson, Wadsworth and North Royalton.

Brian Nesic was the conference champion in first singles. He defeated Stow’s Max Roszkowski (6-0, 6-0), Hudson’s Charlie Yurak (6-1,5-7, 6-2), and Brecksville’s Andrew Youssef (6-0, 6-2) to claim the top prize.

In second singles, Jacob Terbeek made it to the semifinal match after defeating Stow’s Will Allio (7-5, 6-2). He fell to North Royalton’s JJ Campbell (0-6, 0-6). Terbeek finished in third place. In third singles, Twinsburg's Evan Bunker fell in the semifinals of the consolation bracket to Stow's Matthew Thomas.

In the first doubles bracket, the doubles team of Brock Woods and Nate Wagner (6-2, 6-4) made it to the semifinal match after topping the Cuyahoga Falls team of Brandan Schertz and Noah Hite (6-2, 6-4). They ultimately finished in fourth place.

In second doubles, Patrick Duvvuri and Eric Bernhard won the consolation bracket to finish in fifth place.

BASEBALL

The Twinsburg varsity baseball team picked up a nine-inning 2-1 win over Wadsworth on Thursday. Henry Holman relinquished two hits through eight innings and recorded six strikeouts. The only run he gave up was unearned. Gavin McCoy pitched the remaining inning and struck out one to earn his first save.

Both Twinsburg runs were driven in by Chris Bryant (1-for-3).

The Tigers are 10-7 overall and 4-4 in the SLNC.