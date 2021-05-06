No general public ticket sales for Suburban League Track and Field Championship Meets

Fans looking to go to the Suburban League Track and Field Championship Meets next week will not be able to purchase tickets at the gate, and no ticket sales will occur to the general public.

In order to preserve social distancing at the host venues, Tallmadge High School and Nordonia School, each school will be allotted a certain number of tickets for spectators that will be able to attend on behalf of participating athletes. Individual schools will determine how to disperse their allotment of tickets.

The meets will occur Monday through Thursday. Tallmadge will host the American Conference Meet on Monday and Tuesday. Nordonia will host the National Conference Meet on Wednesday and Thursday.