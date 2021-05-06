Hudson athletics roundup: Roukey tosses no-hitter in softball's win over North Ridgeville

The Hudson varsity softball team earned an 8-0 win over Strongsville on Saturday, May 1, in the Battle on the Lake Tournament at Victory Park in North Ridgeville as starting pitcher Maddie Roukey threw a no-hitter.

Roukey allowed just one walk and struck out 12 in her seven innings on the mound. It was her fourth straight shutout.

Hudson scored two runs in the third inning and sixth in the fourth.

The Explorers got two RBI from Kaia Mack and one each from Laurel Gomersal, Katie Carrillo and Ava Butina.

Both Gomersal and Carrillo went 2-for-4 at the plate.

The Explorers also earned a 5-3 win over Avon Lake in the tournament. Junior Hannah McCray blasted a two-run homer to left center in the top of the seventh with the game tied 3-3 to give Hudson its fifth consecutive win. Gomersal was another offensive highlight with four hits in four trips to the plate for Hudson.

Sophomore Stevie Carrillo got the start in the circle for Hudson and surrendered just two earned runs five solid innings. Roukey picked up her 13th win of the season, striking out five in two innings of scoreless relief.

BASEBALL

The Hudson baseball team got a 6-5 walk-off win over visiting Westlake on Friday, April 30.

Drew Lightner drew a walk in the bottom of the seventh with the game tied, 5-5. He stole second and third before Sam Scharville and Ben Sage were intentionally walked.

With bases loaded, JT Fabian hit one off the end of the bat that cuffed the third baseman to get the Explorers the walk-off win.

Johnny MacKay got his second win of the year on the mound pitching 2 1/3 innings in relief, relinquishing two hits and one earned run while striking out three.

LACROSSE

The Hudson boys lacrosse team topped Cincinnati Moeller 11-7 at Wittenberg University on Saturday, May 1.

Alec Dickens led Hudson's attack, scoring five goals and adding three assists. Chase Weber scored a pair of goals and added an assist. Ian Ludewig scored a goal and chipped in two assists.

Carter Vaillancourt, Colin Peel and Griffin Liedel each added one goal while Ty Koerbel recorded an assist.

Alex Movshin racked up 11 saves in goal for the undefeated Explorers.