Titan Casey showing toughness for Hudson boys track and field

Roger Gordon

Correspondent

To be a successful distance runner in track and field, you must be strong between the ears. Hudson junior Titan Casey is just that.

“Titan is super-tough,” Explorers boys head coach Mark McConnell said. “Definitely when it comes down to a tough, close race and it’s him and someone else fighting it out for that spot, he’s going to give everything and he never shies away from it. He’s a very mentally tough runner.”

A perfect example of that came April 29 during Hudson’s home meet against Suburban League National Conference rival Stow-Munroe Falls. Casey was in a tight race with a Bulldogs runner in the 800-meter run.

“Titan was fighting it out with the kid, so every little point counted,” said McConnell. “It was a very close race.”

Casey’s time of 2 minutes, 1 second was just fast enough to edge out the runner from Stow-Munroe Falls and help the Explorers to a 71-66 victory.

Also against Stow-Munroe Falls, Casey was the anchor on both the winning 3,200 relay (8:21) and second-place 1,600 relay (3:37).

Six days later, on April 5, Casey matched his time of 2:01 in the 800 from the Stow-Munroe Falls meet for another first-place finish in a 104-35 victory at home against National Conference rival Twinsburg.

Hudson improved to 7-0 on the season.

Also against the Tigers, Casey was the anchor on both the winning 3,200 relay (8:40) and second-place 1,600 relay (3:50).

“Titan had a great couple of meets,” McConnell said. “The 800 is his primary event. We saw him at his best. He looked very good and confident while he was racing.”

According to his coach, it is night and day as far as how much Casey has improved since he was a freshman.

“Titan has grown a lot over the last two years,” he said. “He’s a lot stronger, he’s a lot faster. He’s two years older, more mature. We’ve seen a lot of growth from him in two years. It’s no surprise that he’s gotten a lot better this year.

“He’s had a great season. He’s been very confident, he has an incredible amount of speed, he’s very tough. He runs cross country in the fall. He’s been great for us. He’s been one of our top distance runners.”

Casey is a team leader.

“A lot of the distance guys look at what Titan is doing,” said McConnell, “and they know that the seniors are coming down to the end of their time here at Hudson, so they look at Titan as

one of those juniors who is going to be one of the senior leaders next year. A lot of the team looks up to him and some of his fellow juniors as well for guidance.”

McConnell is looking for big things from Casey later this month.

“Titan will be right in the thick of the 800 at districts fighting for those spots to advance to regionals,” he said. “I think he has a very good chance in that event. It’s too soon to tell with the two relays. A lot of teams haven’t put their best relays together yet, so we really don’t know how everyone stacks up."