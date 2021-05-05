Five Western Reserve Academy wrestlers earn Prep All-American honors after National Prep Wrestling Championships

Western Reserve Academy had five wrestlers earn Prep All-American status after competing at the 86th National Prep Wrestling Championships held in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. on May 2-3.

"This is a young, ambitious group," post-graduate advisor and wrestling coach John Gordon said in a statement. "There are good days ahead of them and the program."

Returning National Prep place winners Sam Cartella and JT Chance placed third and fourth, respectively. Matt Hart upset two higher seeded wrestlers to finish three spots ahead of his own seed to place sixth. Sal Palmisano and TJ Langley each won four matches and finished seventh and eighth.

Five Prep All-Americans is the most in program history.

"Six years ago we didn't have a National Prep qualifier," Gordon continued. "Progressing to the point of having five Prep All-American performances this year is both fulfilling and a source of pride for all involved with the Reserve Wrestling program. And to finish among the top eight performing teams in this historic event is special and sets a new standard for the program.

"I am very proud of the way these young men competed and how they represented Western Reserve Academy. Through the season, we talked a lot about championship behavior, persevering through the grind and continuous improvement. This weekend's performance exemplifies those goals and expectations coming to fruition."